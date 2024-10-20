Zig Network (ZIG): Anticipated to Be a Top Crypto Performer in 2024, Outpacing Tron (TRX) and Monero (XMR)

October has been a slow start for the crypto space so far, but analysts and experts are still feeling optimistic about an upcoming bull run. The well known name among cryptocurrencies, Tron (TRX), has seen a substantial rise recently and has stolen the highlights. At the same time, Monero (XMR) has broken free from its struggles and started a new journey toward its comeback. While both these coins have been experiencing volatility in the market, a new blockchain player has entered the market to become the best performer of the year.

Zig Network (ZIG), though a relatively new player, has been on the radar of thousands of investors for its innovative approach to blockchains. Let’s find out what makes this coin a must have for 2024 and how it shows the potential to outperform others.

Tron (TRX) Steals the Show, But for How Long?

The Tron (TRX) has had a remarkable growth streak, largely because the network did well with its success on the meme coin platform SunPump, which has launched more than 90,823 tokens to date in a few months. This boosted activity on the network to 487%. With this growth, it reached a record revenue of $151.2 million, which is a 30% increase from that seen a quarter ago. Growth has also burnt the circulation of more than 270 million Tron (TRX) tokens, which further adds value to the ecosystem.

Along come more new entrants, including Zig Network (ZIG), which is set to challenge Tron’s dominance. The Zig Network (ZIG) is a unique project to investors because it promises daily passive earning streams to its token holders, which appeals to investors looking for better diversification than simple price speculation.

Monero (XMR): A Slow Comeback?

Monero (XMR) has endured a tough year. Following the delisting from significant exchanges such as Binance, it seemed bleak. Still, it displayed resiliency that put it above $148. The price has been up by just 2% in the last 12 months. If it manages to cross the resistant levels around $156, Monero (XMR) might see further gains.

Looking at Monero’s current position of trading below its 50 day SMA and appearing to be under regulatory pressure, its potential to grow might not be similar to new opportunities like Zig Network (ZIG). Investors looking for alternatives find Zig Network’s staking rewards and VIP benefits particularly more appealing than the struggling Monero (XMR).

Why Zig Network (ZIG) Could Outperform in 2024

Zig Network (ZIG) has what it takes to be the best in the class of top performers in 2024. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Zig Network (ZIG) rewards its users simply for holding and staking tokens. This means active participation in this network will not go to waste as you will be rewarded actively based on it. This gives investors the opportunity to grow their earnings steadily without relying on market speculation.

Additionally, Zig Network (ZIG) will introduce a VIP program with premium rewards for its larger investors. Here, investors will be taking advantage of extra features such as debit cards for real world spending and personalized account management. With the platform’s liquidity locked for a lifetime and team tokens locked for the next four years, Zig Network (ZIG) is showing its commitment to building a secure and sustainable ecosystem.

As 2024 enters the fourth quarter and nears a bull run, Zig Network’s innovative approach and solid foundation make it a serious contender to outperform major cryptos like Tron (TRX) and Monero (XMR).

To find out more about the Zig Network (ZIG) use the links below:

Participate in the Zig Network

Read the Zignet Whitepaper