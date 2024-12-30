Zebra Technologies expands 3D vision capabilities with acquisition of Photoneo.

Zebra Technologies has expanded 3D vision capabilities with the acquisition of Photoneo.

Zebra Technologies, a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, on Monday announced that it plans to acquire Photoneo, a leading developer and manufacturer of 3D machine vision solutions. The 3D segment of the machine vision market is the fastest growing, and this acquisition will further accelerate Zebra’s presence in the category.

By combining Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions with Zebra’s advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software, and AI-based image processing capabilities, customers will benefit from a unique portfolio of offerings to address their most challenging use cases. These include high-value applications such as bin picking, depalletizing, creating digital twins, and inspecting objects used in automotive manufacturing, logistics, and other key markets, Zebra said.

Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies, commented, “This acquisition addresses the needs of customers globally who want to maximize the potential of machine vision within their frontline operations. Building on Zebra’s proven expertise in autonomous data capture, inspection software and deep learning AI capabilities, this combination expands our portfolio of highly differentiated 3D sensors and advanced 3D machine vision software. We look forward to welcoming the Photoneo team to the Zebra family.”

Jan Zizka, Co-founder and CEO, Photoneo Brightpick Group, said, “Zebra Technologies will provide an ideal environment for Photoneo to further accelerate its innovation. By combining world-class 3D sensors from Photoneo with Zebra’s global reach and best-in-class 3D software, customers will be able to unlock considerable business value from machine vision across new, exciting use cases.”

About the Acquisition?

According to the report, this acquisition is accretive to Zebra’s profitable growth profile while advancing the company’s portfolio of machine vision solutions. Zebra expects to fund the purchase price with cash on hand. The transaction is subject to closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being revealed.

Who is the legal counsel to Zebra?

The company said that A&O Shearman LLP is serving as legal counsel to them. Dentons is acting as legal counsel, and Evercore Partners International is acting as financial advisor to Photoneo.

ABOUT PHOTONEO

Photoneo is a leading provider of robotic vision and intelligence. Based on a patented 3D technology, Photoneo developed the world’s highest-resolution and highest-accuracy 3D camera, thus unlocking the full potential of powerful, reliable, and fast machine learning and also reducing the training and deployment time. By bringing intelligent robots into the field, Photoneo helps companies mainly in the automotive, logistics, e-commerce, food, and medical industries to improve the performance and efficiency of their manufacturing, fulfillment, and assembly processes.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.