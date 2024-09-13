ZBX Empowers iGaming with Customized Crypto Solutions on the Path of Compliance and Innovation

As the Web3 industry rapidly evolves, the global cryptocurrency exchange market is becoming increasingly competitive, with compliance and differentiation emerging as key battlegrounds. In this dynamic environment, ZBX has positioned itself as a leader by prioritizing regulatory adherence, a diverse product portfolio, and strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand for secure and transparent financial solutions worldwide.

As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, ZBX leverages its foundation of compliance and innovation to offer tailored services for iGaming companies. Tokenization stands out as ZBX’s primary approach to empowering the iGaming sector with blockchain technology, adding a fresh layer of appeal to the industry.

ZBX: Revolutionizing iGaming with Comprehensive Crypto Services

As the iGaming sector continues to thrive, the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology has become a critical success factor. Positioned at the forefront of this transformation, ZBX offers services that not only address current needs but also anticipate future trends.

Tokenization: ZBX’s Cutting-Edge Approach to Empower iGaming

Tokenization is at the core of ZBX’s offering to iGaming companies, providing a transformative pathway for them to enhance operations. By facilitating the issuance of blockchain tokens, ZBX enables capital flows, boosts user engagement, and streamlines business processes.

Key Benefits of ZBX’s Tokenization for iGaming:

New Revenue Streams : iGaming companies can issue branded tokens for in-game purchases, rewards, and even quasi-payment methods, creating additional income and fostering customer loyalty.

Enhanced Security and Transparency : Blockchain ensures token transactions are secure, transparent, and immutable, crucial for managing sensitive user data and financial operations.

Compliance Assurance : ZBX’s tokenization services adhere to relevant financial regulations, allowing iGaming companies to innovate confidently while remaining legally compliant.

Beyond Tokenization: Comprehensive Exchange Services for iGaming

ZBX provides a wide range of exchange services to support iGaming companies, including:

Regulated Exchange Listings : Listing on ZBX offers iGaming companies a trusted, regulated platform to promote their tokens to a wider audience, enhancing visibility and investor trust.



Flexible Payment Options : ZBX supports multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and credit cards, making participation in the token economy more convenient.

Market-Making Services : ZBX offers market-making services in EUR, USD, and USDC trading pairs, ensuring liquidity and market stability—essential for maintaining investor confidence.

Community Building and User Engagement : ZBX helps its partners build and maintain loyal user bases through robust community-building initiatives, including social media campaigns, targeted marketing, and strategic partnerships.

By choosing ZBX, iGaming companies gain a partner dedicated to driving innovation and growth. With a growing list of strategic partners, successful OTC operations, and comprehensive tokenization services, ZBX is poised for future growth. As the iGaming sector rapidly develops, digital transformation is paving the way for innovative financial solutions. By combining cutting-edge blockchain technology with a strict regulatory framework, ZBX is redefining how iGaming companies leverage cryptocurrency.



Strategic Partnerships with Leading iGaming Players

ZBX has already partnered with several well-known iGaming platforms, helping them optimize their business models with ZBX’s comprehensive services. Examples include OK.fun, a blockchain-based iGaming platform offering a variety of slot machines, table games, and live casino options, all featuring provably fair and on-chain transparency. Additionally, Token.win provides a seamless, secure, and immersive iGaming experience powered by cryptocurrency, offering a wide range of casino games with instant crypto payments.

ZBX: A Leader in Compliance and Innovation in the Crypto Exchange Industry

Founded in Switzerland and Malta, ZBX has become a global leader in compliance and innovation within the cryptocurrency exchange sector. Regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and holding a Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Service Provider license, ZBX is prepared for the upcoming MiCA Regulation and is committed to setting new standards for transparency and compliance in the crypto industry. This robust regulatory foundation enables ZBX to offer secure, compliant financial services to a global clientele, including individual traders, SMEs, payment institutions, and iGaming companies.

Global Impact and Customized Financial Solutions

ZBX offers a broad range of services to meet the diverse needs of its global customers. From over-the-counter (OTC) and fiat-to-crypto conversion services to virtual IBANs and the ZBX crypto debit card, the platform provides innovative solutions that allow businesses and individuals to manage digital assets with ease and confidence.

OTC Services : ZBX’s OTC desk offers a secure platform for high-volume transactions, catering to institutional clients requiring privacy, liquidity, and global reach.

ZBX Crypto Debit Card : Bridging the gap between digital assets and daily transactions, the ZBX debit card is accepted globally and supports all major payment networks, enabling seamless spending of cryptocurrencies.

Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion : ZBX provides streamlined and secure fiat-to-crypto conversion services, enabling users to easily switch between traditional and digital currencies.

Virtual IBAN : In partnership with OpenPayd, ZBX offers virtual IBANs for fast and secure Euro wire transfers, ideal for businesses and individuals managing cross-border transactions.

Enterprise Crypto Banking Services : ZBX’s enterprise crypto accounts optimize financial operations for businesses, enhancing efficiency in managing global transactions.

Strategic Collaborations with Payment Institutions, SMEs, and iGaming Companies

ZBX has strategically positioned itself as a key partner for iGaming operators, payment institutions, and SMEs worldwide. By offering customized tokenization services, exclusive crypto gateways, and compliance-driven financial solutions, ZBX enables these industries to innovate and expand their operations while adhering to strict regulatory standards.



Strategic Partnerships:

Building Trust with Strong Regulatory Credentials

ZBX strengthens its commitment to compliance through strategic licensing and global partnerships. As one of the first entities to receive a Class 4 VFA Service Provider license from Malta, ZBX is prepared for a seamless transition when MiCA Regulation comes into effect. Moreover, ZBX is working to expand its licensing portfolio through a new electronic money



institution (EMI) project in Malta and collaboration with Swiss regulators. These efforts underscore ZBX’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency, and trust.

Success in OTC Business

ZBX’s over-the-counter (OTC) business has shown strong performance, providing secure, large-scale trading solutions for institutional clients. This success highlights ZBX’s ability to handle high transaction volumes, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in the crypto exchange industry.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Services and Global Reach

As ZBX continues to grow, the company is focused on expanding its service offerings and global reach. Future plans include integrating DeFi applications, developing Web3 super apps, and deepening engagement with emerging markets. ZBX’s strategic vision is to remain at the forefront of innovation in the crypto industry, providing secure, compliant, and cutting-edge solutions to a global audience.

Contact: Albert feng Title: COO

Email: af@zbx.com






