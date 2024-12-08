Zappify Review (Hidden Details) Read Before Buying

Based on a verified Zappify review it is a top rated mosquito zapper available today in many countries. While it has been on sale for a while with 4.99 star ratings many people still doubt its authenticity. Truly, it has its own limitations just like other products sold online but the truth is that it is one of the best today.

Zappify is a battery powered device that uses advanced UV light technology to attract mosquitoes and other bugs to its inner core where they are electrocuted using high voltage electric grids. It is safe to use, efficient, durable, and affordable.

Today, I’m going to share my honest review based on my experience with it. No, doubt, it is a fantastic brand but there are few things I discovered which you might need to consider before making any decision regarding purchase. It is available in some popular local stores in some countries like Australia, USA and Canada. Our readers Can also buy from the official website if they wish.

Quick Remainder

This is not a buying guide. I only want to share my experience about it so that you can add to what you know. I believe that any purchase is from your own decision and you can buy from anyplace you feel comfortable. I only want you to know exactly what you are about to buy with your money.

What Is Zappify?

Zappify is a portable and cordless mosquito zapper that uses the power of UV light to attract mosquitoes and kill them by high voltage electric grids. One of the standout features is its powerful yet silent operation. Unlike traditional bug zappers that emit loud, disruptive noises when electrocuting insects, it works quietly in the background, allowing users to enjoy their surroundings without distraction. This is one of the reasons it is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, providing protection without sacrificing peace of mind.

Zappify is powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, around kids, and pets without any risk. It creates a Mosquito free environment without using any chemicals or making any annoying noise.

Design Strategy

Zappify is designed in the United States using quality materials to meet the demand of daily use. It is very compact, lightweight and extremely portable. The designer included a carabiner handle for hanging or on a firm support or moving it from one place to another.

Unlike other mosquito zapper, Zappify comes with a based camping light with it on a dedicated switch. The camping light is made from LED so it takes minimal power from the battery.

It also has an LED display screen which displays at glance, the working mode, and battery level. The on/off push button is at the top. Inside it is a high voltage electric grid lines running parallel that form an oval shape like structure. This grid line has 2000V that is capable of killing anything that comes in contact with it.

There is a dedicated USB-C port for changing. The manufacturer also included a soft and effective cleaning brush for cleaning the mosquito. There is a removable collection tray at the base where the killed mosquitoes are dispatched.

Product Description (Zappify Review)

Grid voltage: 2000V

Battery capacity: 2000mAh

Input charging voltage and current: DC5V/1A

Charging time: 3 to 4 hours

Materials: ABS, hardware

Runtime: 15 to 20 hours

Manual Adjustable in three gears

IPX5 waterproof rating

12 Ultra Bright LED lantern lamp beads

3-band purple UV lights

30 Square metres killing range

Convenient carabiner handle

Dimension (L x W x H): 0.35 x 0.35 x 0.58 feet

Cordless design

Lantern mode

Working Principle (Zappify Review)

Zappify traps mosquitoes with its 360 nm-400 nm UV lighting and zaps them dead immediately. It functions as a source of light and a zapper. The mosquitoes get attracted to the UV lights, it traps and kills them instantly with the help of high voltage electric grid lines. Its idea is based on short circuit current. The electric grid is of opposite charges so when the mosquitoes are attracted, they close the circuit which forces large current to pass through it or other bugs. They are instantly killed and have no chance of surviving.

Features (Zappify Review)

Carabiner handle

Base camping light

On/off push button

2000V electric grids

Collection tray

2000mAh lithium-ion rechargeable in-built battery

Cleaning Brush

How To Use It (Zappify Review)

The Zappify is very easy to use, just like other mosquito zapper you have come across in the past.

Unbox It, and quickly recharge it with the included charging cord. Once it is full, it will show 100% on the display screen.

Press once to turn on the device, press again to turn on the base camping light, press once more to turn on the mosquito control lamp and camping light at the same time.

Then place it on the spot you wish to stay, turn it on and leave it for about 2 hours to kill all the nearest bugs and Mosquitoes.

Why Is Zappify Recommended

Zappify is a sophisticated anti-mosquito lamp that offers a range of features designed to provide effective mosquito control while prioritising user convenience and satisfaction. It is the most trending mosquito zapper in the market now.

Here are some of the reasons why it is getting such attention now.

Advanced UV Light Technology: It utilises advanced UV light to attract mosquitoes.

Silent Operation: Unlike traditional bug zappers, it operates silently. This ensures that users can enjoy their surroundings without the disturbance of buzzing or zapping sounds from most zapper.

Sleek Design: It features a sleek and modern design, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any indoor or outdoor space. Its stylish appearance allows it to seamlessly blend into its environment while providing effective mosquito control.

Versatile Use: It is suitable for a variety of settings, including homes, patios, gardens, campsites, and more. It provides effective mosquito protection wherever it is needed.

Safety Features: It features protective outer covers and safety switches to prevent accidental contact with the electrocuting grid.

Carabiner Handle: Convenient carabiner handle which makes it easier for you to hang your zapper at any convenient position

Three light modes: it possesses three incredible light modes which are the mosquito trap mode, camping lantern mode and mosquito trap plus mode. The camping lantern mode allows you to use this device as a source of light as it illuminates your surroundings.

Long lasting battery: It has the ability to last for 15 to 20 hours depending on the modes. For mosquito trap mode it lasts 13 hours, 14 hours for camping lantern mode and 6 hours for mosquito trap plus mode.

Weatherproof Protection: it has an IPX5 waterproof rating which means that you can conveniently use this device in spite of the weather conditions.

Non toxic approach: it contains no harmful substances or chemicals that may pose a threat to the user’s health.

User-Friendly Maintenance: it is designed for user convenience, with easy-to-clean components and hassle-free maintenance. Users can quickly and easily remove mosquito remains from the device, ensuring optimal performance with minimal effort.

Limitations (Zappify Review)

Limited Coverage Area: It is not effective in larger spaces as it is in small spaces like room, kitchen etc. With this in mind, users with larger outdoor spaces may need multiple units to adequately protect the entire area which is an additional cost to its initial price tag compared to other mosquito control devices or insecticides.

Attractiveness to Non-Target Insects: While Zappify is designed to attract and eliminate mosquitoes only, it may also attract other beneficial insects such as bees which could potentially disrupt local ecosystems.

No Remote Control: Though not really bad but it will make sense if the next model comes with one as it will make it possible for users to control from their comfort zone.

Who Needs It? (Zappify Review)

Zappify is ideal for anyone seeking effective mosquito control. It’s particularly valuable for: homeowners, businesses, outdoor enthusiasts etc.

Precautions (Zappify Review)

Minimize ambient light when using it.

Clean it regularly.

Store it in a cool dry place when not in use.

Keep it out of reach of children and pets

Place it at the entrance of your building above the ground.

Set it up for about 2 hours in the place you want to stay

Switch it off and unplug it before any cleaning operation.

Don’t submerge it in water

How To Remove Dead Mosquito From Zappify

It is pretty much easy, the dead mosquitoes just fall out of the bottom and can be removed by using the included soft brush. If you have blowers like a portable hair dryer, the process might be faster. Sometimes you just need to give it a tap and all the bugs fall out. Remember to turn it off and unplug it from the Charging adapter.

Package Content

Zappify

Instruction manual

Cleaning brush

USB charging cable

Return Policy

Our return policy is valid for just 30 days. Buyers who don’t feel comfortable can return them for a full refund or replacement. Keep in touch with our customer service to enhance the return process.

Prices In Australia

1x Zappify costs AU$64.99

2x Zappify costs AU$129.99

3x Zappify costs AU$145.99

4x Zappify costs AU$194.99

Zappify Review By Customers

Our rental doesn’t have flyscreens, so mozzies were an absolute nightmare in summer. I set the Zappify up next to my bed, and it instantly started attracting mozzies. Woke up bite-free for the first time in ages! Plus, cleaning it out is a breeze with the handy brush. Greg H. From Australia.

We were up the coast last month, and sitting outside at night was like a mozzie magnet. Zappify turned things around instantly—no bites, no buzzing! It made nights by the beach so much better. Best of all, no more stinky sprays or messy coils! From Joseph M. In Australia.

I saw a review for Zappify and decided to give it a try. We live in a Queenslander without aircon, so midges and mozzies are constantly getting in through the windows. Set it up in my room, and within minutes, it had trapped and zapped over a dozen mozzies! Definitely a summer must-have. From luka T from Australia.

Conclusion (Zappify Review)

Zappify is a quality mosquito zapper available today that can kill mosquitoes. Introduction of this device has reduced the use of repellents and sprays which have negative impacts on our health like skin, nose and eye irritation, breathing problems and cases of seizures associated with cyano pyrethroids which is an active ingredient in some insecticides.

While it is trending there are other options you can choose today if you aren’t completely thrilled about it. You can buy from the official website if you wish to give it a trial.