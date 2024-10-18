ZainTECH Partners with HTC VIVE to Drive XR Innovation Across the Middle East and Africa with VIVERSE for Business

ZainTECH became a strategic partner to offer HTCVIVE’s industry leading XR hardware and VIVERSE the platform for Business spatial collaboration across the MEA region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18th Oct 2024 – ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group today announced the availability of HTC VIVE’s industry leading Extended Reality (XR) hardware, including the recently announced VIVE Focus Vision, and software, including spatial collaboration platform VIVERSE For Business, as the company becomes a strategic partner across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The agreement was publicized at GITEX Global in Dubai, where ZainTECH is an exhibitor for the second year in-a-row, and has a stand located in Hall 21, Stand C10,

HTC VIVE’s XR hardware is widely used across the world, and last year, the company even successfully deployed a VIVE Focus 3 headset to the International Space station to support astronauts with mental and physical health.

VIVERSE by HTC developed the spatial collaboration platform VIVERSE For Business, which allows people all over the world to assemble in 3D environments to enhance productivity and add a new dimension to workplace interactions. VIVERSE For Business includes features such as Live Translation, and AI NPCs.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH commented, “Extended reality and virtual reality (VR) features are being demanded by a growing number of clients, and as networks have adapted to support the higher data streams necessary to support such features, we see demand for such services only growing. It is thus strategic for us to collaborate with companies such as HTC VIVE at this time, which are innovating tremendously in this area. We continue to pride ourselves with introducing the best in the region, first.”

Nikhil Nair, Head of Sales, HTC MEA, said, “HTC VIVE’s hardware and software has been adopted rapidly by many organizations in the MEA region. We’ve even seen trainees from fire services travel long distances and conduct part of their training in VR. We’re excited to partner with ZainTECH, who share our commitment to provide high-quality services, and using technology to make people’s lives better.”

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC’s business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.vive.com

