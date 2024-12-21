ZainTECH and Oracle Partner to Drive Digital Transformation and Cloud Services Across the MENA Region

Group photo – Left to right: • Jad Hammoud – VP, GTM Strategy And Demand Marketing at ZainTECH • Adam Wolf – Chief of Cloud at ZainTECH • Vikram Batchu – Data & AI Domain Lead at Oracle Consulting Services Technology • Muhammad Sherif – MEO & KSA Business Leader at Oracle Consulting Services Technology • Andrew Hanna – CEO of ZainTECH • Elmar van Emmenis – MEA Vice President at Oracle Consulting Services Technology • Manal Mourad – Senior Project Manager / PMO Excellence Lead at Oracle Consulting Services Technology • Sumeet Chowdhry – Gulf Client Solution Director at Oracle Consulting Services Technology • Amr Badr – Country Sales Manager, KSA at ZainTECH

Partnership to Enhance Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Digital Solutions for Enterprises and Governments

Dubai, UAE, 21st December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, anounced a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at leveraging the strengths of both Oracle and ZainTECH to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises and government entities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership sets the foundation for future cooperation in providing cloud services, cutting-edge digital solutions, and advanced IT consulting to support the modernization of businesses and public sector operations. Both companies are committed to facilitating the adoption of new technologies and optimizing digital infrastructure, contributing to the region’s long-term growth and competitiveness.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said, “This collaboration with Oracle at GITEX 2024 reflects our commitment to delivering impactful, market-specific solutions to Oracle customers. By combining Oracle’s global expertise in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity with ZainTECH’s deep understanding of the regional market, we are poised to drive digital innovation and enable our clients to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital economy.”

Elmar van Emmenis, Vice President Oracle Consulting Services Technology MEA, said, “Our collaboration with ZainTECH marks a significant milestone in driving digital transformation across the MENA region. By combining Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, AI-powered applications, and advanced cybersecurity solutions with ZainTECH’s deep market knowledge and robust service offerings, we can empower businesses and governments to embrace innovation and optimize their operations. Together, we are not only enhancing the digital capabilities of enterprises but also contributing to the region’s economic growth by fostering a culture of innovation and modernization.”

Accordingly, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, databases, AI-driven cloud applications, and cutting-edge cybersecurity tools will enhance digital capabilities for businesses and governments across the MENA region. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and digital tools will complement ZainTECH’s existing services, enabling businesses to optimize operations, manage data more effectively, and improve decision-making processes.

ZainTECH will support the adoption of Oracle’s cloud solutions by leveraging its market knowledge, customer relationships, and service offerings. This partnership will also focus on providing localized support, integration, and managed services, making it easier for businesses in the region to deploy and benefit from Oracle’s technologies.

The two companies are set to collaborate on initiatives like cloud optimization, cybersecurity enhancements, and digital transformation projects, ensuring that clients can harness the full potential of advanced digital tools. Both Oracle and ZainTECH are committed to exploring high-potential market opportunities without imposing binding obligations while delivering innovative solutions that support businesses in their digital journey.

With the signing of this MoU, both companies reaffirm their commitment to supporting digital transformation in the region, setting the stage for long-term growth and innovation while driving growth, innovation, and long-term success for clients.

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com