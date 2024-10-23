YSL Has Reclaimed Its Name – Here Are the Top 4 Must-Buy Bags!

For years, the name “Yves Saint Laurent” has been synonymous with timeless fashion and iconic luxury. Originally called Yves Saint Laurent, the brand was rebranded to Saint Laurent Paris when designer Hedi Slimane took the reins. However, since his departure, the brand name has returned to its roots as YSL, a move that has been welcomed by many fans and fashion enthusiasts who find “YSL” to have a more intimate, nostalgic charm.

1.Saint Laurent Monogram College Bag

Among the many handbags in YSL’s Monogram series, the Saint Laurent Monogram College Bag stands out as a timeless classic. The Monogram series, centered around the iconic “YSL” logo designed by Pierre Cassandre in 1961, includes two key design elements: the signature Matelassé V-shaped quilted leather and the gold or silver-plated nickel alloy YSL Monogram logo.

The College Bag is a favorite of fashion icons, and it’s easy to see why. It comes in various sizes, but the medium and large versions are the most popular. If you’re trying to differentiate between the two without seeing them in person, here’s a pro tip: check the chain. The medium size has a long chain that allows it to be worn over the shoulder, extending to the thigh area. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid are often seen carrying this version. On the other hand, the large version features a shorter, thicker chain, often carried by hand, as seen with stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

One of the key features of the College Bag is its removable shoulder strap, which allows for versatile styling. The shoulder chain is attached to the bag with a detachable buckle, so you can swap it out as needed. However, a common downside to the College Bag is its limited storage space. Despite its seemingly large size, it can only hold long and narrow items, as the side width restricts the capacity for wider objects.

In addition to the classic designs, YSL occasionally releases limited-edition versions with special patterns, like crocodile embossing. This gives the bag a luxurious texture without using actual crocodile leather.

2. Saint Laurent Monogram Université Bag

Another fan favorite from the Monogram series is the Saint Laurent Monogram Université Bag. Unlike the College Bag, the Université Bag comes with an adjustable strap that allows it to be worn crossbody or carried by hand. Additionally, it features a single chain strap with no handle, making it distinct from other Monogram bags. The Université Bag comes in two types of leather: calfskin and lambskin. Prices vary based on the material and design, with calfskin being the more durable option.

This bag has garnered a reputation as a go-to choice for many celebrities and influencers. Its minimalist design and sleek silhouette make it perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

3. Saint Laurent Monogram Tassel Bag

The Saint Laurent Monogram Tassel Bag is a true social media sensation and an absolute must-have. Dubbed the “influencer’s bag,” it’s widely popular among fashionistas, from supermodels to internet celebrities. There are two main reasons for its fame: the sheer number of people who carry it and its undeniable chic appeal.

What sets this bag apart is the tassel detailing, which adds a playful yet sophisticated touch to the otherwise classic Monogram design. Available in smooth calfskin, crocodile-embossed leather, snakeskin, and even velvet, the Tassel Bag comes in both medium and small sizes. The tassel and YSL logo come in either gold or silver, allowing for customization based on personal preference.

In terms of pricing, the exotic leather versions like crocodile and snakeskin are the most expensive, while the velvet models are the most affordable. If you’re looking for a statement bag with a luxurious flair, the Monogram Tassel Bag is a fantastic option.

4. Saint Laurent Monogram Kate Bag

The Saint Laurent Monogram Kate Bag is the epitome of elegance. Available in a variety of sizes, including large, medium, and small, this bag features a simple yet sophisticated design. Made from smooth calfskin, the Kate Bag comes in several colors, making it easy to find one that complements your wardrobe.

The Monogram Kate series is divided into two categories: the tassel version and the non-tassel version. The tassel-free Kate Bag stands as its own collection, appealing to those who prefer a more understated look. While it doesn’t have the same celebrity following as the Tassel Bag, it remains a popular choice for those who favor minimalist designs.

Despite its simplicity, the Kate Bag’s luxurious leather and iconic YSL logo ensure that it stands out as a classic. It’s the perfect companion for a night out or a formal event.

Why YSL Bags Are Worth the Investment

Each of these YSL bags represents the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless style. Whether you prefer the edgy College Bag, the chic Université Bag, the playful Tassel Bag, or the sophisticated Kate Bag, there’s a YSL design to suit every occasion and personal style. Plus, owning a YSL bag is not just about following trends—it’s about making a long-term investment in a piece of fashion history.

If you’re looking to purchase one of these iconic YSL bags, platforms like Taobao English offer a range of options that allow you to browse and buy with ease. While prices for these luxury items may be high, their timeless designs and durable materials ensure they remain stylish and functional for years to come.

YSL’s return to its iconic name marks the perfect opportunity to revisit its most coveted bags. Each bag mentioned above carries the rich heritage and elegance that YSL is known for, making them not just accessories, but timeless symbols of luxury and style.