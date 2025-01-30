Your Ultimate Guide to Maintaining and Cleaning Wall Panels

Wall paneling is the easiest option to transform a room magically. But your magical experience can soon become a nightmare if you don’t properly clean and maintain the wall panels. In this article, you’ll learn how to clean different wall panel types. You’ll also find some useful tips for maintaining the shine and beauty of your wall panels.

How Do You Clean Wall Panels?

Wall panels can be made of different types of materials. In this section, you’ll learn different ways to clean different types of materials.

Bania Wall Panel by Residence Supply

PVC Wall Panels

PVC wall panels are easy to clean. They can resist stains. If you find your PVC wall panels turning yellow or black, you can use a soft cotton cloth and toothpaste to clean them. You can also dip the cloth in alcohol with a concentration of 50% to wipe the surface.

To remove kitchen oil, you can mix a little bit of dishwashing liquid with water. Dip a soft, absorbent cloth in the mixture and wipe the oil out. Avoid using hard cloth or cotton balls. Besides, do not use strong acid or alkali cleaners to clean PVC waterproof wall panels for bathrooms.

Decorative Wood Panels for Walls

Solid wood wall paneling is the best accent wall panels. They are moisture-proof. You can use a dried, soaked cotton cloth to remove dust from the wooden wall panels. Thus, you don’t have to worry about scratching the surface. After wiping the panel with a damp cloth, you must use a dry cloth. Special furniture cleaners are available in the market to remove any stains or fumes.

For sealed wood paneling, avoid scrubbing the panels. For unsealed wood paneling, do not use water-based cleaner. Instead, use wood oil or mix vegetable oil with white vinegar in a 4:1 ratio. Use this DIY wall spray cleaner on a clean cloth and rub it on the wood.

WPC Panels for Walls

WPC panels are made of bamboo and wood chips. Besides, there are other raw materials, like rice and peanut husks, cotton straws, etc. The top layer of these interior wall panels is highly laminate. So you can easily clean them with a wet or dry rag.

If you have kids at home who use oil-based markers on the wall panels, you can easily remove them. All you need to do is use a damp cloth and ethanol. Besides, you can clean any oil or soup stains; you can wash them with detergent and water. Avoid organic chemicals to clean these panels.

Fabric Wall Panels

Fabric wall panels accumulate dust more than other wall panel types. You must use a vacuum cleaner to clean them. Use a brush attachment in a uniform motion.

You must clean the stains or discoloration of these wall panel types immediately. Use a sponge or soft cloth dipped in a mild soap solution. Make sure to dry the area with a hair dryer or a dry cloth to avoid water marks.

Metal Wall Panels

For metal wall panels, you must remove the loose debris first with a brush. Then, you can use a soft cloth and a mild soap solution to wipe the surface. Make sure to clean the panel after this. Avoid using harsh chemicals.

Useful Tips on Maintaining Wall Panels

Check whether the wall panels are attached with clips or glue before cleaning around them.

Make sure to dust the wall panels often.

Keep the wall panels dry.

Protect your wall panels from direct sunlight exposure.

Make sure to do a patch test of the wood oil before cleaning wooden wall panels.

For dusty areas, use a vacuum cleaner every 10 to 14 days to clean fabric panels.

Always read the wall panel manuals before cleaning them.

For solid wood wall paneling, wax the surface once or twice a year.

Avoid using silicone coatings for wood.

Always use waterproof wall panels for bathrooms and kitchens.

Check the wall panels regularly for any damage, dust, or corrosion.

Final Thought

No matter how beautifully you decorate your home, lack of maintenance can make it worse than a junkyard. The same thing applies to the wall panels in your rooms. You may have 3D wall panels or acoustic panels that enhance the aesthetics of your home. Follow the above guidelines to keep them clean and last for longer. You must also check the quality and durability of wall panels before buying them. Residence Supply offers quality wall panels in various designs and materials. Checking their collections is worth your time!