Although the 2021 altcoin season brought significant increases, a fresh chance is developing for those who missed out. Many cryptocurrencies are positioned for the next considerable surge when the crypto market heals and fresh ideas surface. With Rexas Finance, a crypto project with a 100% price rise within the month, leading the pack, Let’s explore 5 must-have tokens to build a $1M portfolio in the next bull cycle.

Rexas Finance (RXS): The DeFi New Star in Tokenization

Focusing on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), Rexas Finance (RXS) is bringing a novel method of decentralized finance (DeFi) into the market. Rexas is democratizing access to markets usually reserved for wealthy people by letting investors own fractions of assets, including real estate, art, and other high-value properties. This has created new investment prospects for the typical trader and rendered RWAs more liquid.With over $4.4 million raised already, Rexas Finance’s ongoing presale has been quite successful. Right now, RXS costs $0.60; the price will go to $0.70 in the next stage. Demand is exploding as more investors recognize the initiative’s promise. CoinMarketCap has also listed the cryptocurrency, therefore increasing its visibility and credibility.Among the various special tools available from Rexas Finance is the Rexas Token Builder, which allows users to quickly tokenize assets without coding knowledge. To maximize earnings, Rexas Treasury automates yield farming, while the Rexas Launchpad offers a venue for starting new tokens, guaranteeing exposure and fundraising for crypto initiatives. The platform also delivers strong security through its AI Shield, which provides real-time smart contract monitoring. Rexas Finance is also sponsoring a $1 million giveaway, in which twenty fortunate winners will receive $50,000 worth of RXS. With these characteristics, Rexas Finance is destined to be among the must-have tokens in every $1 million portfolio.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) to Gain 5000%

A standout in the memecoin category, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has analysts projecting a 5000% price growth by year end. After months of downturn, PEPE has seen a breakout lately; a retest of its declining trendline has given traders hope for more increases. At $0.0000103 right now, the coin boasts a market valuation of $4.36 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $488.77 million. A technical study shows that PEPE can overcome its current obstacles—especially the $0.0000130 resistance level. If it can sustain its increasing pace and trading volume, PEPE may spike 50x before the year ends. On the other hand, neglect of important support levels can cause the trend to turn back to sellers.

Solana (SOL) to $2,000

Currently, Solana (SOL) is trading at $165, down 1.5% over the previous 24 hours but up 6.7% over the past week. Based on technical indicators like the Regression Band, analysts are hopeful about Solana’s ability to break out to $2,000; some forecast a leap as high as $4,032. Breaking a two-year high, Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has reached $7.47 billion, and its TVL increase keeps surpassing Ethereum. Solana’s present price action indicates a parabolic movement could be underway, with crucial support at $150 and resistance at $240. Hence, it is a must-have token in a high-growth portfolio.

Dogwifhat (WIF) to Gain Another 2000%

Rising 112% since September 6, Dogwifhat (WIF) has been the best performer among meme coins. On October 16, WIF reached a four-month high of $2.97; recent data indicates the token trading at $2.63, up 76% over the past thirty days. From $322.2 million to $480.2 million in just two weeks, WIF has also experienced an apparent rise in open interest (OI), signifying a strong optimistic attitude among traders.If present trends hold, WIF could easily surge toward $3.42 with a rising RSI at 59 and technical support at $2.50. Leveraged long positions have grown, therefore indicating hope for ongoing price increases. Dogwifhat could have notable upside potential for anyone wishing to profit on meme coins.

Fantom (FTM) Whale Activity Signals Huge Motion Ahead

Another altcoin displaying strong positive signals is Fantom (FTM), whose whale activity marks a one-year high. FTM is trading at $0.755 and has gained 20% in the last thirty days. Large transactions surpassing $100,000 have caused the 140% recent jump in trading volumes of the token, indicating growing interest from significant investors. Fantom also lately created a golden cross, a strong bullish indication when its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed above the 200-day SMA. A 20% surge to $0.902 is anticipated should FTM be able to pass the $0.797 resistance level. Should the token lack momentum, it might then revert to test support at $0.732.

Conclusion: Create Your $1M Portfolio

While some people’s altcoin season may have been less beneficial in 2021, with coins like Rexas Finance, Pepe Coin, Solana, Dogwifhat, and Fantom, the next major prospect is only over the horizon. Whether by creative DeFi ideas or robust technological execution, every one of these tokens has special worth. With well-chosen high-potential cryptocurrencies, one can create a $1 million portfolio for the next significant climb.

