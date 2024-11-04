Yaroslav Bogdanov: White House Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence contains risks for the US itself

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new national security memorandum on Thursday, October 24, designed to accelerate the introduction of artificial intelligence within the U.S. military and intelligence agencies.

In the briefing note, the White House calls AI an “era-defining technology” and directs national security agencies to accelerate the deployment and integration of AI systems.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that ensuring the US leadership in AI will be paramount in the coming years. He also warned that allowing other countries to dominate AI research and deployment could seriously weaken American security.

According to Yaroslav Bogdanov, president of GDA Group, the order to introduce AI into the military sphere, adopted at the highest administrative level of the state, once again confirms the existence of an “artificial intelligence race” in the world.

“A dangerous trend. Of course, one cannot refuse to use the achievements of innovative technologies in all spheres, but the situation in the world is already too tense to militarize artificial intelligence in the absence of global cybersecurity norms. It is no secret that some elements of AI are already used in weapons development. But such a large-scale order adopted at the level of the head of state to introduce technology beyond the control of either science or society into the military sphere is not just an attempt to lead. This is a threat to all mankind,” said Yaroslav Bogdanov.

The expert also noted that the same memorandum signed by the U.S. President mentions another aspect. The document states that the U.S. in order to ensure its own national security intends to work on getting rid of dependence on foreign technology. Specifically, we are talking about our own production of chips and microchips as an indispensable component of the development of the entire digital industry.

“This aspect is quite understandable and clear. A state that cares about its security is trying to ensure its scientific and technological sovereignty. All major powers – China, Russia, Japan, India and the EU countries – are currently doing the same. But it does it by a decree of the head of state to allow militarization of technology, which is still a mystery for scientists, and that is more of a reckless move than a bid for leadership in the industry,” says the president of GDA Group.

Yaroslav Bogdanov added that the document refers to the Declaration on the Safety of Artificial Intelligence signed in Bletchley. The document is signed by 56 countries. At the same time, 195 countries are members of the UN alone.

“I would like to clarify that the 56 countries mentioned are allies, supporters of the USA and Great Britain or neutral countries. The traditional geopolitical opponents of the West were not even invited to the discussions of this Declaration. Thus, the militarization of AI by one side will provoke similar actions by the other side. As a result, the unwillingness and inability to negotiate cybersecurity on a truly comprehensive scale will lead to a new round of escalation. This makes the memorandum, stated as a way to ensure U.S. national security, a threat to the United States,” Yaroslav Bogdanov concluded.