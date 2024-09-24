Yan Garcia’s Journey from Business to Education and Community Service in Suffern, NY

In Hillburn, NY, Yan Garcia is making his mark as an educator, coach, and community advocate. His journey from a corporate professional to an influential educator showcases his passion for building stronger communities through education and sports.

A Business Background: The Foundation for a New Path

Yan Garcia began his career in business, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from SUNY Oneonta. However, his success in the corporate world was only a stepping stone to discovering his true calling: teaching and empowering others. With a vision to make a more direct impact, Yan made a life-changing decision to transition into education and community service.

Dedication to Education: A Master’s in TESOL and ENL Teaching

Yan’s pursuit of a Master’s Degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) was a testament to his dedication. With this new expertise, he embarked on a mission to support English Language Learners (ELLs) in overcoming the challenges they face in academic settings. As an ENL (English as a New Language) teacher, Yan has worked tirelessly to create a more inclusive learning environment for students with diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, inspiring others with his unwavering commitment.

Family and Community

Yan’s work with students goes beyond the classroom. His dedication to building a supportive community for families and children in Hillburn, Suffern, and Sloatsburg is inspired by his own family’s journey. While his father immigrated from the Dominican Republic, his mother, a former Assistant Principal and current adjunct ESL professor, instilled in him a deep respect for education and the importance of giving back. This unique blend of personal history and professional experience motivates Yan to support immigrant families and their children as they navigate the educational system.

In addition to his work with immigrant families, Yan actively collaborates with local organizations to provide resources and opportunities for underrepresented students. He frequently partners with community centers and after-school programs to offer mentorship, tutoring, and cultural enrichment activities. By fostering these partnerships, Yan aims to bridge the gap between schools and the community, ensuring that every child has access to the support they need to succeed both academically and personally. His holistic approach to education reflects his belief that a strong, connected community is essential for empowering future generations.

Passion for Sports: Soccer as a Tool for Growth

But Yan’s contributions don’t stop at education. Outside the classroom, he’s equally passionate about sports, particularly soccer. As a former New York Red Bulls training coach, he has leveraged his coaching experience to develop soccer programs that teach the sport, teamwork, discipline, and cultural understanding. By combining his love for soccer with his dedication to ENL education, Yan has built community programs that allow children to thrive both on and off the field.

Future Goals: Expanding Impact through Leadership

Looking forward, Yan’s aspirations continue to grow. He aims to take on a leadership role where he can further expand programs that support ELL students and their families. His vision is to foster an educational environment where every student feels seen, heard, and valued regardless of their background.

Conclusion

Yan Garcia’s journey is a powerful testament to the transformative power of pursuing one’s passion. From his early days in corporate America to his current role as an educator and community builder, Yan has always focused on creating opportunities for others. His story is one of transformation, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to building bridges between cultures through education and sports, inspiring and motivating others to follow their own passions.

Read more