XYRO Introduces AI-Powered Tools and Gamified Infrastructure for Social Trading

Animoca Brands-backed platform XYRO, which has already generated $3.5M in volume, is the first to offer a complete toolset for gamified social trading, from on-chain game management to a live chat.

XYRO reaches $3.5M in volume with a unique combination of gaming, trading, and SocialFi

XYRO is the first mover within the emerging narrative of gamified social trading. This innovative market niche blends the features of social trading and GameFi for an immersive gameplay that keeps users engaged as much through the experience of communication and competition as through the rewards earned by playing.

The core of XYRO is a set of four gaming modes that run on the Arbitrum blockchain: Up/Down, Bull’s Eye, 1vs1, and Setups. Depending on the mode, players need to forecast the crypto market direction more or less precisely to win rewards in USDT; this versatility makes XYRO appealing to both crypto newbies and experienced traders and KOLs.

After launching on mainnet in late October 2024, XYRO quickly reached $3.5 million in gaming volume and more than 1.2 million followers. More than 1,000 players are often active on the platform simultaneously.

The key XYRO innovation: an AI-enabled gamified infrastructure for social trading

Apart from the gameplay that focuses on crypto trading, the second major element of the XYRO is social: the opportunity to socialize with other users and to challenge their trading skills. XYRO CEO Vlad Sadkov explains:

“Social trading is usually understood as using socials to share or replicate trading strategies: numerous paid trading Discords are a good example. XYRO takes this concept to the next level by gamifying each stage of the trading process. For example, a trader can offer a setup and other players either join it or challenge it, with the outcome of the trade – reaching the take-profit or stop-loss level – determining which “camp” shares the prize pool.”

Players also actively share ideas in XYRO’s 24/7 live chat and invite each other to one-on-one trading challenges in the 1vs1 mode. The social experience on XYRO goes beyond the gaming interface itself, however: the platform’s Discord offers contests, challenges, and special roles for the most active players – all with the goal to reach a high ranking in the leaderboard and secure a token allocation in the upcoming $XYRO gamified airdrop.

XYRO is ready to innovate with AI thanks to partnerships with Animoca Brands and CoinMarketCap

Neural networks are already being used to help crypto traders find the best setups and analyze the market – and soon players on XYRO will also have access to a powerful AI engine.

Among the first AI features to be introduced:

New game modes allowing users to play against AI

AI-generated recommendations on strategy tailored to one’s tactics and gameplay;

A special AI utility.

XYRO disposes of all the required resources to introduce these AI features thanks to a set of strategic partnerships signed earlier in 2024. In July, the project successfully closed a $1.4M funding round led by Animoca Brands – a Web3 investment powerhoulse whose portfolio includes The Sandbox and OpenSea.

XYRO has also joined the Web3 accelerator run by CoinMarketCap Labs and partnered up with Chainlink, which supplies up-to-date crypto prices, necessary to determine the outcome of each game.

CEO Vlad Sadkov comments:

“Our partnerships with Animoca Brands, CoinMarketCap Labs, and Chainlink have allowed XYRO to progress along the roadmap faster than anyone thought possible. Just 5 weeks after the mainnet launch, the platform has already generated more than $140,000 in revenue, and we are now confidently preparing for the release of $XYRO and a massive gamified airdrop.”

The key milestones for Q1 2025: $XYRO token launch and the gamified airdrop

In the next few months, XYRO will finally unveil its much-awaited utility token. The launch of $XYRO will be accompanied by a unique event in Web3: a gamified airdrop that has engaged thousands of players for months. What makes it special isn’t the number the sheer number of participants but rather the variety of ways in which players can earn allocations and the complexity of the event’s structure.

Across three stages, each with its own final snapshot, XYRO users have collected airdrop points and bonuses that determine the size of an allocation. From one’s personal gaming volume in USDT on the mainnet to special XYRO Clan roles in Discord and the number of friends invited to the platform, just about every achievement matters for the purpose of the gamified airdrop. Users still have time until the token launch to engage with the platform and secure some free $XYRO tokens.

With its winning combination of crypto trading games and SocialFi features, XYRO has established itself as the first mover in gamified social trading. For additional information, visit the official website.