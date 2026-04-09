XRP Price Prediction Targets $1.60 as Ceasefire Rally Lifts Pepeto Past $8M

The two week truce between the United States and Iran just wiped $197 million in short positions off the board, and XRP cleared $1.35 after three failed breakout attempts. Wallets that held through six red months are watching positions turn green while fresh money picks entries. Pepeto has pulled in more than $8 million during that fear at a fixed presale entry, giving holders everything they need before the confirmed Binance listing opens. This xrp price prediction covers where XRP heads next and why the presale rotation is picking up speed.

XRP Price Prediction and the Ceasefire Bounce That Changed the Chart

XRP spiked 5% to $1.38 after Trump agreed to pause strikes on Iran, according to 24/7 Wall St.. The token had failed at $1.35 three times since late March, and this breakout triggered forced selling among bears. Oil dropped from $113 to below $95, and CoinDesk confirmed BTC reclaimed $71,000 as ETH jumped 5%.

Presale Entries and XRP Targets Shaping April 2026

Pepeto: The Meme Coin Exchange With a Cofounder Who Built the Original Pepe

The charts keep printing new levels even while large holders shift capital. Pepeto is where that rotation lands, created by a cofounder of the original Pepe coin with a confirmed Binance listing closing in. The Fear and Greed Index reads 14, yet that confirms serious money is choosing entries the crowd refuses to touch, and those wallets collect when the listing sets the price.

Smart capital keeps searching for an entry backed by working math, and that search keeps pointing to Pepeto as the xrp price prediction play with a full exchange underneath the meme label. PepetoSwap lets holders trade at zero fees so every dollar stays working instead of draining to costs. From moving tokens across chains at zero cost through the bridge to running every contract through the risk scorer before a coin gets committed, Pepeto replaces the scattered tools that eat returns while the window shrinks.

On top of the live exchange, staking at 186% APY lets early wallets compound while the listing moves closer, but the real signal sits in the SolidProof audited contracts that cleared every check. The presale has collected more than $8 million at $0.000000186, and with a running product behind every token, analysts project 100x to 300x returns once the Binance listing locks the opening number. When a confirmed listing, a working exchange, and 420 trillion supply all sit at one entry, the window disappears permanently once trading opens.

XRP Price Prediction: Key Levels and Targets for April

XRP trades near $1.32 after pulling back from the $1.38 ceasefire spike, according to CoinGecko. The first wall sits at the 50 day EMA around $1.40, and above that is $1.45 where roughly 60% of circulating supply was purchased. If bulls reclaim $1.45, $1.60 opens as the next target, a level XRP touched on March 17 when the SEC classified it as a commodity. The CLARITY Act returning to the Senate on April 13 could trigger inflows that push the xrp price prediction past $1.60 toward $1.80. Whale wallets loaded at a 10 month high while the price fell, and XRP ETFs pulled in $120 million last week while BTC products bled. The April range sits between $1.15 on a bearish breakdown and $1.60 on a bullish resolution.

Conclusion:

The holders who build wealth through fear are the ones with working tools and a confirmed exit, not those parked in coins that need years to double. Pepeto delivers exchange tools that protect capital and a presale entry with returns that only exist before a listing removes the price, making it the xrp price prediction cycle’s clearest setup. Early XRP holders who turned a few thousand into generational wealth in 2017 all carry one regret, they wish they had loaded more while the entry was open.

That identical setup is forming around Pepeto now, built by the same Pepe cofounder whose first project created those fortunes, and the Binance listing is how that wealth gets built again for anyone entering at the Pepeto official website before the number vanishes. Entering the presale today locks in what the listing delivers, and letting this close at fractions of a cent could be the costliest hesitation of the cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What caused XRP to break above $1.35 this week?

The xrp price prediction shifted after the US Iran ceasefire wiped $197 million in shorts and dropped oil below $95, giving XRP its best move in weeks.

What are the key XRP price levels for April 2026?

XRP faces resistance at $1.40 and $1.45, with $1.60 as the breakout target if the CLARITY Act advances and the ceasefire holds.

Is Pepeto a strong xrp price prediction investment right now?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing, and analysts project 100x to 300x returns from the current presale at the Pepeto official website.