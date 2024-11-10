XRP Price Plunge Forces Investors To Jump Ship Towards Toncoin and DTX Exchange; Here’s Why They Are Primed For 250% Gains

With the market operating in a bullish manner, Ripple (XRP) also saw some jumps in the charts. XRP’s price rose by $0.578 at the recent rally. Nevertheless, the bears prevailed, pulling XRP south by more than 5%. Traders who booked profit in Ripple are moving to the other altcoins as they seem to have good future trading performance.

Toncoin (TON) and DTX Exchange (DTX) have had quite a flood of capital due to the ecosystem developments, especially DTX Exchange, which surpassed the $7 million mark in record time and saw users join the platform.

How Will Trump Win Affect XRP Price?

The cryptocurrency community’s spirits have been revived following Donald Trump’s recent victory in the 2024 US presidential election. Specifically, in the case of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, the decision to issue which will hugely impact what happens to the XRP price.

Experts believe that Trump’s administration is likely to view the lawsuit as a hindrance to the US digital currency sector and might opt for resolving the case in Ripple’s favor. This can be achieved through settlement under which current XRP sales are prevented from being securities.

At present, the XRP price is on the high side of the box pattern at $0.63 which is the major resistance. Since July XRP has been trading in this pattern with a strong support level at $0.54. A breakout in any direction would determine the future of the XRP price in the next few months.

Toncoin (TON) New Addresses Tumbles, While It Forms Double Bottom Reversal Pattern

Despite the cryptocurrency market’s uptrend, Toncoin (TON) has struggled to break free from its downward trend. The composition of the wallets which have started using it has become different, leading to the fall in the rate of use of Toncoin as per its indicator which is the proportion of active addresses making their first transaction. The attitude of the investors regarding TON is still negative which has caused the price movement to stagnate. On the other hand, it has created two lower lows, which could form a bullish reversal pattern if the potential local resistances are broken.

The TON blockchain team has been innovating and making additions to tackle the weak spots of the network and solve the issues, releases of major fixes have been the case. A week ago, the community of TON brought about two updates namely FunC 0.4.5 and v2024.10 which were designed to increase the ecosystem’s productivity, robustness, and reliability.

Diverse Asset Access Pushes DTX Exchange To The Top

Traders can access different assets only by opening accounts at separate exchanges and brokers which can be a huge inconvenience for those who trade in multiple assets. DTX Exchange, a unified trading platform that offers traditional assets such as stocks, forex, and ETFs along with digital assets such as cryptocurrency and RWAs has become the solution for the issue.

Moreover, DTX Exchange’s top feature is the application of RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization, which is a field developing at a rapid pace, with the industry hitting the billions marker recently. This flexibility allows all individuals to make investments; thus, it becomes very easy for users to have a varied portfolio on one platform.

Besides the various alternatives, DTX Exchange also has features such as 1,000X leverage, which, if used properly and by experienced traders, can lead to higher system profitability. The platform secures customer confidence by maintaining an openness that prioritizes transparency and security, which is the undeniable result of a successful audit by SolidProof.

The 4th stage is the last chance for investors to invest in this revolutionizing exchange at an undervalued price of $0.08. According to its fundamental projections, the DTX token could reach $1.5 by the first quarter of 2025.

