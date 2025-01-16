XRP Maintains Momentum Toward $5 Amid SEC Appeal Challenges, BYDFi Remains a Preferred Platform for Investors

Despite the ongoing appeal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP has demonstrated resilience, with market sentiment surging to new highs. Several positive factors have fueled XRP’s price rally, and analysts are increasingly optimistic about its ability to breach the $5 threshold. In this context, BYDFi has emerged as a trusted trading platform for XRP investors, leveraging its advanced technology and dedicated user base.

SEC Appeal and Ripple’s Unwavering Confidence

On January 15, 2025, the SEC filed an appeal with the Second Circuit Court, seeking to overturn Judge Analisa Torres’ July 2023 ruling. The SEC’s argument centers around the classification of XRP’s sale to retail investors as an unregistered securities offering under the Howey Test, citing Ripple’s promotional activities as evidence of profit expectations.

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty expressed confidence:

“As expected, the SEC’s appeal brief is a rehash of already failed arguments – and likely to be abandoned by the next administration. We’ll respond formally in due time. For now, know this: the SEC’s lawsuit is just noise. A new era of pro-innovation regulation is coming, and Ripple is thriving.”

This legal battle, which began in December 2020, continues to captivate the crypto industry.

XRP’s Bullish Momentum Driven by Technical and Sentiment Factors

XRP has maintained a strong bullish trend, unaffected by the SEC’s appeal. Currently priced at $3.2657, XRP has reached a 7-year high. Its 24-hour trading volume has skyrocketed to nearly $25 billion, with a total market capitalization of $187.485 billion, surpassing USDT and securing its position as the third-largest cryptocurrency globally.

Technical indicators reveal that XRP has broken through critical resistance levels, signaling bullish dominance. With favorable macroeconomic conditions, analysts project that XRP could reach the $5 milestone in the near future.

Global Search Trends and Whale Activity Boost XRP Confidence

Rising Global Interest and Institutional Activity in XRP Search trends indicate that XRP has surpassed Bitcoin in global popularity on Google, reflecting growing investor interest. This shift suggests that capital is moving from Bitcoin to XRP, further boosting confidence in its market performance.

Santiment data highlights a significant uptick in whale activity, with addresses holding 1 to 10 million XRP adding 1.4 billion tokens worth over $3.8 billion since November 12. Despite periods of price consolidation, whales have continued accumulating XRP, signaling sustained interest from institutional and large-scale investors.

The expanding XRP ecosystem and the potential approval of an XRP spot ETF are also contributing to market optimism. According to a JPMorgan report, an approved ETF could attract $4 billion to $8 billion in net new assets.

BYDFi: A Leading Platform for XRP Investors Amid XRP’s bullish trajectory

BYDFi has solidified its reputation as a premier platform for investors.

Comprehensive Trading Options : BYDFi provides a versatile trading environment, including spot trading, perpetual contracts, and leveraged tokens.

Low Fees and Efficient Matching System : Investors commend BYDFi for its competitive fees and high-speed matching capabilities.

Trusted and Reliable : BYDFi’s stability, security, and efficiency have earned it a loyal following among professional communities and individual investors alike.

Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi, stated:

“In the fast-evolving global crypto market, we remain committed to user-centric innovation. With low fees, high liquidity, innovative trading features, adherence to global compliance standards, and multi-layered security measures, BYDFi provides a world-class trading experience, helping users seize market opportunities.”

Currently, BYDFi offers a special welcome bonus of up to 8,100 USDT for new users. Visit the official BYDFi website or download the app to learn more.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi ranks among Forbes’ top 10 global crypto exchanges and is trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. The platform supports more than 600 cryptocurrencies for spot trading and offers perpetual contracts with leverage ranging from 1x to 200x, catering to diverse user needs. BYDFi’s partnerships with payment providers like Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo ensure a seamless and cost-effective crypto purchasing experience.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Customer Support: CS@bydfi.com

Business Inquiries: BD@bydfi.com

Media Contact: media@bydfi.com



Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Telegram | YouTube

Contact

Senior Marketing Director

Chloe

BYDFi Fintech LTD

chloe@bydfi.com