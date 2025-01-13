XRP CEO Meets With Trump For Next Roadmap: Expert Sets $5.2 Target for Ripple While Viral Altcoin Surges 330%

Ripple has already had a great run post the US elections as XRP price booked the highest gains during the November and December bull cycles. Up to a couple of days back, the consensus among experts was that the market is in a consolidation phase as the inauguration approaches and the SEC Chair Paul Atkins is set to take charge.

However, news broke of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty dining with President-elect Trump. Markets have treated this cautiously, with some volatility seen as bear and bull forces struggling for control over XRP price performance. While the news from Ripple is mainly positive, it is clear that the markets are in a wait-and-see state and will need concrete performance to enter a bull cycle before January 20.

However, the AI-based trading platform IntelMarkets (INTL) is proceeding smoothly with its presales stages and has recently moved to stage nine, as its token price rose to $0.082.

Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple’s XRP Price Is Under-Valued

XRP’s price performance has been mainly boosted by changing legal perceptions around the network. Brad Garlinghouse claimed that the past few months were a ‘turning point’ for Ripple, primarily due to an improved regulatory environment under the incoming administration.

The recent news about Ripple’s valuation is also making sense. According to Brad Garlinghouse, the company is currently holding over $100 billion worth of XRP tokens. This changes the valuation estimate of Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure dramatically. Brad Garlinghouse has also noted that Ripple’s trading value is cheaper than its net asset value.

He was comparing XRP’s price to other companies linked to cryptocurrencies. These companies trade at over 3x of their net asset value. This is called trading at a premium. Meanwhile, Ripple is trading at a discount, at a much lower price than its actual net asset value.

XRP’s price has seen a substantial rise in value, rising over 300% from pre-election levels to its current pricing range of $2.3-2.4. this overall surge in value is due to rising trading volume as institutional interest and adoption have drawn in retail investors and whales as well.

There is a strong probability that a Ripple ETF could be launched sometime in 2025, and the market volume will be over $5 billion as Ripple holdings rise. The current XRP price is in the $2.3 range, and the market volume is down 30% to $5.51 billion, while the price is down almost 5% in the weekly charts.

IntelMarkets (INTL): Unicorn Status Soon?

IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new AI-driven crypto exchange platform that draws investor interest with its unique mix of artificial intelligence and DeFi trading. It is poised to reshape the way crypto is traded.

IntelMarkets’ AI-driven ecosystem features trading bots that can track and learn from over 100,000 data points, identify effective trading strategies, and take up trading positions. An AI-powered blockchain is at the project’s core, and users can trade in crypto pairs through its QuantumX Wallet.

Keeping in view the impending threats of quantum computing for blockchain technology, the QuantumX is designed to use innovative cryptographic techniques. IntelMarkets users will benefit from its use of the Quantum X Wallet. This user-friendly solution provides enhanced trust and confidence in managing digital assets.

IntelMarkets has raised over $6.5 million in its presale, with tokens nearly sold out. INTL sells for $0.082 right now and will hit $0.09 in the next few weeks. Industry experts project further 300% gains by mid-2025 for this altcoin.

Conclusion

IntelMarkets (INTL) is an ICO that is approaching its launch date, and it is likely to replicate the success of top crypto coins. Its future transformation of the crypto trading landscape sets the stage for explosive growth post-launch.

