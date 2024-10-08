XRP Breaking News: XRP Headed for Pump as JetBolt Continues to Grow

Ripple’s XRP shows signs of a potential price pump, while the new altcoin JetBolt (JBOLT) surges with increased whale activity. Amidst an ongoing legal battle with the SEC, XRP has been battling to maintain its momentum, and now, all eyes are on its next move. Meanwhile, JetBolt gains massive traction as crypto whales and enthusiasts flock to its ongoing presale, with over 39 million tokens sold, totaling over $260,000. Could these two coins be gearing up for a major breakout? Let’s dive into the latest updates.

Is XRP Heading to a $0.74 Pump?

Over the past few weeks, XRP has been testing critical levels, trading around $0.54. This price point has emerged as a key resistance, sitting closely aligned with the downward-trending 100-day EMA. If XRP fails to break through this barrier, analysts say additional market weakness may push it down to the $0.50 mark.

Crypto analysts are closely monitoring XRP’s performance, with some predicting a bullish surge if XRP can hold above its moving averages. Market experts suggest that XRP token holders could see the token pumping to $0.74 if the current trend holds.

However, should XRP slip below these moving averages, a slide down to $0.50 or lower might follow. If XRP dips below this support level, bearish sentiment could intensify, leading to further selling pressure.

The anticipated launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin adds a layer of intrigue to XRP’s journey. Analysts suggest this could give XRP more utility and drive adoption among institutional players. However, the launch timing of RLUSD stablecoin was moved to 2025, and the ongoing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) litigation looms large.

Because of these developments, crypto whales continue diversifying their portfolios and maximizing their gains by shifting their gaze to new-gen coins like JetBolt (JBOLT).

JetBolt (JBOLT) Soars as Crypto Whales Dive In

While XRP continues to show sluggish growth, JetBolt has been quietly amassing a loyal following, with whales increasingly accumulating JBOLT tokens. Two months after its presale launch, JetBolt has exploded, with over 39 million tokens sold, worth more than $264,000. JetBolt’s early success is turning heads, with XRP enthusiasts diversifying into JetBolt.

JetBolt offers zero-gas tech, a feature many find beneficial in an environment where gas fees can quickly add up in other blockchains due to network congestion. This revolutionary attribute could be one of the reasons whales and even crypto newcomers are jumping to JetBolt. JetBolt also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to bring you the latest updates on the crypto market, an insightful tool for crypto enthusiasts and whales looking for the next big move.

Aside from cutting-edge technology, early buyers are fueled to scoop up JetBolt tokens as the presale offers exclusive token bundle discounts.

If the trajectory continues, the JetBolt presale could hit even more impressive milestones in the coming weeks as more traders pile in. Whales are taking notice of how the new wave of blockchain technology is propelling new-gen coins like JetBolt to the spotlight.

Conclusion — Is XRP Headed for Pump or Will JetBolt’s Surge Outpace It?

XRP continues to wrestle with key resistance levels as it anticipates a price pump. The coming weeks will be crucial for XRP. If it can break through its current resistance, a rally to $0.74 and beyond could be on the horizon. However, with the recent developments surrounding the SEC appeal, analysts point out the price surge could be a bit of a stretch.

Meanwhile, JetBolt is proving that innovation can drive interest. It continues its explosive presale momentum, with 39 million tokens sold and counting. With the massive traction it’s gaining, market players are observing whether JetBolt could be the next big thing in the space.

This article does not offer any financial advice. Always conduct thorough research before acquiring any cryptocurrency. All crypto assets are inherently risky and can be volatile.