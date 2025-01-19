XLM Rally as Ozak AI Attracts $200K in Presale: The Crypto Revolution Accelerates

Stellar (XLM) recently raised a staggering 11% among gains over the past 24 hours to hit $0.46. Such a price surge saw XLM close in on SUI, positioning itself at 12th rank on the cryptocurrency market capitalization ranking list.

As the XLM surges in the market, Ozak AI reported a $50M pre-sale. Ozak AI is gaining traction as an innovative platform integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Blockchain.

XLM Aims $0.52

XLM started its celebration as it made headlines recently, after reaching an incredible achievement: surging to nearly touching a high of $0.467 within 24 hours. While prices indicate strong bullish energy, the technical signals still suggest more upside potential, targeting a $0.52 at market highs

The market capitalization of Stellar climbed to about $14.21 billion today, an enormous leap from $9.8 billion in January 2025. The digital asset has maintained its bullish momentum over the few weeks of the new year thus marking a strong start for the year ahead.

From the increasing price of Stellar, it can be seen that this cryptocurrency has formed double bottoms in a four-hour time frame, a bullish structure that foreshadows a significant upward movement. Experts believe that the price of XLM will continue to rise if momentum is maintained at the $0.52 mark in the market.

Ozak $200K Presale Milestone

The Ozak AI presale has officially launched, and it’s already making waves in the crypto community. With an impressive $200K raised so far, Ozak AI tokens are currently priced at just $0.002 each. This early-stage opportunity is set to soar, with projections suggesting that the token could reach $1 by 2025.

Ozak AI has just begun the second phase of its presale, and the current token cost is $0.002, with a target price of $1. The success of Ozak AI’s presale underscores its potential to shape industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics through secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions

Ozak AI is aiming to revolutionize how investors and businesses interact with AI. OZ leverages blockchain’s transparency and security to ensure accessibility, reliability and efficiency in decentralized AI applications (DApps).

Ozak AI in its second phase presale has successfully raised over $50M, this milestone projects strong investor confidence in the project. In its second presale phase, the token is currently trading at $0.002 with over $200K already raised.

Ozak AI’s capabilities to address real-time solutions have positioned it as a unique investment. Studiously, analysts predict that the token will be marketed for $0.05 and will set forth at $1 at the end of the year, indicating the strong valuing appreciation of that token in the future.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides a technology platform which specializes in predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized network technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto enthusiasts and businesses make the correct decisions.

