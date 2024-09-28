 Xenix AI Launching $XENAI Token: Unlocking the Power of AI-Powered Trading for the masses.

Xenix AI is excited to announce the launch of its $XENAI token, which will bridge the gap between everyday investors and sophisticated AI-powered trading technologies. The pre-sale will be live on the 4th of Oct, on Xenix AI’s dedicated website, www.xenix.ai, offering early investors the chance to acquire tokens at a discounted price before the official listing on centralized exchanges and Uniswap with locked liquidity.

Xenix AI is an advanced, autonomous trading system leveraging machine learning algorithms, deep learning, and neural networks. The AI engine analyses and executes trades on multi-assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, currencies, and metals. Operating 24/7, the bot performs both technical and fundamental analysis, drawing insights from various sources to optimize trading decisions and capture every profitable trading opportunity.

Empowering Investors with Advanced AI Technology

The $XENAI token enables investors to access this groundbreaking AI technology, which was previously reserved for large corporations. Developed by trading experts and AI specialists, the Xenix AI trading bot empowers retail investors with cutting-edge tools to succeed in today’s competitive financial markets.

Maximizing Returns for Token Holders

After the pre-sale, $XENAI tokens will be distributed to buyers’ wallets and listed on CEX and Uniswap, with early adopters positioned to realize exponential gains on their investment. The funds raised during the pre-sale will be strategically invested and traded across a diversified portfolio of assets.

95% of Profits Returned to Token Holders

The Xenix AI trading bot is designed with the community in mind. 95% of the trading profits will be returned to $XENAI token holders. This is achieved through a unique buyback-and-burn mechanism, where profits are used to repurchase tokens from CEX and DEX platforms, which are then burned to reduce the overall supply and increase the value of the remaining tokens.

In addition to the buyback and burn, Xenix AI token holders will also receive regular USDT airdrops, further enhancing the passive income opportunities.

Transparent and Regulated Framework

Xenix AI operates under a transparent and regulated framework. To ensure full accountability, Xenix AI’s accounts will be audited regularly, adhering to strict financial reporting standards. This level of transparency provides confidence and trust to all investors participating in the Xenix AI ecosystem



How to Participate in the Pre-Sale

Investors can participate in the pre-sale of $XENAI tokens by visiting the official website, www.xenix.ai, where tokens will be available at discounted rates for a limited time, starting 4th Oct.



For more information, visit www.xenix.ai



Contact:

Xenix AI Team

Telegram – https://t.me/xenixai

Email: support@xenix.ai

Website: www.xenix.ai

twitter – https://x.com/xenix_ai

