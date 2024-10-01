Writech has just released our favorite fountain pen

A fountain pen from Writech is managing to change the game on this stolid staple of classy writing. In a rare breakthrough in fountain pen technology, stationery company Writech has introduced its latest innovation, the Clictek retractable fountain pen.

We have been using the Clictek pen for weeks and never seen such a smooth writing and thoughtful pen. Fountain pens are notorious for challenges like ink leakage and quick drying. Writech’s Clictek pen addresses these issues with groundbreaking design features on a pen that is packed with thoughtfulness.

The highlight is Clictek’s retractable, tight-sealing cover that keeps the pen from both leaking and drying out. Instead of a traditional pen cap, the cover can be opened and closed with a simple click. It also features a precise ink regulator to adjust the ink release volume along with an F nib that ensures clear lines and smooth writing.

There’s more. The pen features a specially designed ergonomic grip that fits perfectly in hands of all sizes. Clictek also comes with refillable ink cartridges, eliminating the need to replace the pen after its ink runs dry. And it comes in a range of colors that work for both adults and students.

Since its founding in 2020, Writech has expanded rapidly from an Amazon store to becoming one of the leading sellers on multiple e-commerce platforms, including Walmart and JetPens. The brand’s presence extends to over 270 university bookstores across the U.S.

Writech is renowned for its creative writing instruments, offering products that blend thoughtful functionality with top-tier quality. The Clictek fountain pen is a testament to this commitment, boasting a range of innovative features that appeal to both students and professionals alike.

Clictek is the pen you didn’t know you needed. A set on Amazon sells for just $25.89 and includes one pen and five ink cartridges.