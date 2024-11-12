Worthy Upgrades: Fixtures You Need In Your Bathroom

Is your bathroom lacking comfort and style?

Whether you’re just starting your day or unwinding at night, having the right fixtures in can make all the difference. If you are planning on having fixtures replaced, which upgrades should you go for? Let’s explore key upgrades that deserve a spot in your bathroom.

1. Upgrade Your Faucet: Small Fixture, Big Impact

Don’t underestimate how your choice of faucets can alter the feel of the bathroom. Aesthetics aside, adding modern faucets gives the benefit of better water efficiency.

Why You’ll Love It : Modern faucets often include water-saving features, so they’re good for your bills and the environment.

Popular Styles : Touchless Faucets : Perfect for families, reducing germs with hands-free use. Waterfall Faucets : Brings a luxurious, natural element to your space. Wall-Mounted : Sleek and space-saving for a contemporary look.



A new faucet refreshes the look and functionality of your bathroom without major work.

2. Rain Showerheads: Bring the Spa Home

A rain showerhead adds luxury to your daily routine. It can deliver a soft, wide spray that makes showering feel refreshing and calming. Plus, many models offer different settings for various moods.

Why It’s Worth Adding : A rain showerhead adds indulgence to your day without using excess water.

Top Picks : Ceiling-Mounted : This creates a true rain-like experience but may require plumbing adjustments. Handheld Options : Great for flexibility, allowing easy cleaning or kid-friendly use. Multi-Setting Models : Offers options like massage and mist for a more versatile shower.



Upgrading your showerhead can turn everyday showers into a relaxing escape.

3. Go for Dual-Flush Toilets: Simple, Smart Savings

With dual-flush toilets, you can choose between a lighter or stronger flush. This feature helps you save on your utility bill.

Why It’s Smart : Dual-flush toilets are worthy additions to an eco-conscious home as they are designed to save water.

Popular Options : Wall-Mounted : Great for smaller bathrooms, saving floor space. Traditional Floor Models : Offers the same benefits in a classic style. Smart Toilets with Dual-Flush : Some come with added features like heated seats or automatic flushing.



This upgrade is practical, eco-friendly, and can keep your water usage and bills in check.

4. Heated Towel Racks: Warm and Ready Towels Anytime

Imagine stepping out of the shower to a warm towel—that’s the luxury a heated towel rack offers. Not only does it keep towels cozy, but it also helps reduce moisture, which can keep mold and mildew at bay.

Why You’ll Appreciate It : Add a layer of comfort, and it’s especially great during colder months.

Types to Consider : Wall-Mounted : Perfect for conserving floor space. Freestanding : Flexible if you’d like to move it around. Electric vs. Hydronic : Electric models plug into an outlet, while hydronic ones connect to your hot water system.



This simple addition adds an undeniable touch of warmth and luxury to your bathroom.

5. Invest in Storage Solutions: Keep Clutter Out of Sight

Storage can make or break a bathroom’s usability. If you’re constantly struggling with countertop clutter or lack of drawer space, it’s time to invest in smart storage. Good storage keeps everything tidy and makes the bathroom feel more open and spacious.

Why It Matters : Smart storage helps maintain order and makes essentials easy to find.

Options to Consider : Floating Vanities : Adds a sleek, modern look and clears up floor space. Recessed Shelving : Great for smaller bathrooms where every inch counts. Pull-Out Cabinets : Helps organize items in tighter spaces.



6. Radiant Floor Heating: Comfort from the Ground Up

Nothing beats stepping on a warm bathroom floor on a cold morning. Radiant floor heating makes the bathroom more comfortable, and it can even reduce the need for central heating.

Why It’s a Great Choice : Keeps feet cozy and reduces bathroom humidity, which can minimize mold.

Installation Options : Electric Floor Heating : Ideal for smaller spaces and remodels, as it’s easy to install. Hydronic Systems : Water-based heating is best for larger spaces and provides consistent warmth. Programmable Thermostats : Allows you to set the floor temperature to your preference, saving energy when it’s not in use.



From improving functionality to adding a flair of style, the right upgrades lend to an enhanced bathroom experience. Updating is also a rare opportunity for homeowners to take complete control of how a crucial space should look. No matter what upgrade you make, be sure to consider which best fits your needs. Doing so can shape your bathroom for the better.