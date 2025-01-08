Worthy competitor to Cardano emerges with DeFi suite; over $11M funding raised

2025 has started on a bullish note for crypto as several coins rebounded after the lows they hit in late December. Most noticeable in recovery was Cardano, whose ADA price rebounded and gained bull momentum. Similarly, the presales ICO project DTX Exchange (DTX) is also on course for a bullish ride ahead. It is in phase eight of its presale and has raised over $11.39 million so far. Each DTX coin is available for a $0.14 price point right now.

DTX Exchange’s strong fundamentals also support consumer demand. It is a hybrid trading platform, and its unique approach to trading makes it the first crypto-native platform to offer forex, ETFs, stocks, and thousands of asset combinations. DTX Exchange (DTX) is nearing its official launch, which is expected to be somewhere in early 2025.

Cardano (ADA) Price Surges 31%

Market experts have been paying attention to Cardano’s (ADA) recent price swings. A deep 37% drop occurred in ADA price between December 10 and 22. Cardano opened up 2025 trading at a price of $0.84, which has since risen almost 31% to its current range of $1.13.

Source: CoinMarketCap

However, ADA price should be ending this instability for now as news emerges of positive technical developments like improved network scalability and ecosystem development with the capacity to handle 20 million transactions. In addition, long-delayed projects like the Lace Wallet, Midnight blockchain, and CIP-1694 protocol are also underway, with deadlines and timeframes for their release.

Cardano’s market volume is up almost 34% at $1.58 billion, while its market cap is up 6% to $39.84 billion. With bullish community sentiment, ADA price is bound to surge higher as investors join the ADA price rally.

DTX Exchange: $11.39 Million Raised As Launch Date Approaches

DTX Exchange (DTX) is emerging as one of the leading players in the crypto industry despite being a newcomer. This is due to its revolutionary concept for trading, bringing all assets onto one trading platform. This addresses a key pain point for investors, who have to juggle multiple wallets and platforms and pay multiple fees to trade in different asset forms.

DTX Exchange brings stocks, forex, bonds, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies on its platform and offers traders over 120,000 commodities to trade. It also gives them a huge leverage of up to 1,000x to appeal to both beginner and seasoned traders.

DTX can offer such high utility through its Layer-1 blockchain, VulcanX. Its testnet went live recently, recording an extraordinary TPS of over 100,000. This means it will be one of the fastest blockchains in the industry. This is further supported by the Phoenix Wallet. This non-custodial wallet ensures safe and secure asset management, KYC policy regulation for discreet identity, and much more.

The platform’s plans to offer tokenization of real-world assets also help DTX Exchange stand out from the rest of the competition. DTX token holders are in for massive ROIs after Tier-1 exchange listings, which should yield a projected 100x upswing.

Conclusion

Thanks to altcoins like DTX Exchange and Cardano, the crypto market has many growth opportunities. However, experts are focusing on the DTX Exchange since its lower market cap will need less momentum for its price to surge. As a result, experts predict a potential 10x pump for this altcoin.

The growing investor interest in DTX Exchange (DTX) can be linked to its massive growth prospects and a projected 100x rally post-launch. In addition, its unique hybrid trading platform makes it fundamentally solid, further driving demand. Hailed as the next big thing, it might be a more promising alternative than Cardano (ADA).

