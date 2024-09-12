Worldly Introduces Product Impact Calculator

Worldly introduced a Product Impact Calculator to enable apparel and consumer goods companies to calculate scope 3 emissions in minutes.

Worldly introduced a Product Impact Calculator to enable apparel and consumer goods companies to calculate scope 3 emissions in minutes.

The Product Impact Calculator will enable sustainability teams to automate these time-consuming, spreadsheet-based calculations by leveraging Worldly’s technology.

The Product Impact Calculator announcement follows Worldly’s recent launch of Facility Data Manager.

Worldly Launches Product Impact Calculator

Worldly, the leading supply chain sustainability insights and data platform, said on Thursday at the Worldly Customer Forum that it has launched the Product Impact Calculator. Based on Worldly’s unique ability to gather standardized primary supply chain data at scale, this innovative solution enables apparel and consumer goods companies to quickly get actionable, auditable, and granular Scope 3 measurements of their product lines.

Alex Lauver, Senior Director of Materials, Innovation & Sustainability, Outdoor Research, said in a comment, “With well over 90% of the apparel and consumer goods sectors’ emissions coming from Scope 3, the Product Impact Calculator comes at a critical time for meeting reduction targets and upcoming reporting requirements. Our industry has been striving towards the collection and application of primary data – away from averages, assumptions, or estimates – so we can really improve environmental performance and reduce the industry’s carbon footprint as quickly as possible. Worldly has developed a great tool that moves this effort forward at a global scale.”

Kelly Hughes, Ruffwear’s Senior Sustainability Manager, highlighted its potential: “The speed and ease of use of the Product Impact Calculator will inspire new ways to track against our GHG budget in the same manner and cadence that we track against our financial budget.”

Kevin Vranes, Worldly Chief Product Officer, said, “The Product Impact Calculator gives apparel and consumer goods companies a much-needed foundation for measuring Scope 3 emissions of their product lines. We have assembled all the ingredients for them to get an accurate reading of their GHG emissions and this tool gives them an easily customizable experience where they do not have to start from scratch, but can use existing primary data from their own supply chain.”

What will customers do with the product impact calculator?

Wordly explained that the Product Impact Calculator will enable sustainability teams to automate these time-consuming, spreadsheet-based calculations by leveraging Worldly’s technology and in-depth product and material data. It empowers them to progressively increase calculation accuracy and actionability by using their own purchase orders, supply chain operations data, and product specifications.

The Product Impact Calculator announcement follows Worldly’s recent launch of Facility Data Manager, which enables companies to get primary, validated environmental data from their supply chain as often as monthly.

About Wordly

Worldly was launched in 2019 as a public-benefit technology company, led by a founding team with decades of experience in apparel manufacturing, sustainable innovation, and software development.

Initially the platform was designed to host the Higg Index, a suite of measurement tools developed by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition). This methodology is the most widely used within the apparel and footwear industries, and Worldly remains its exclusive licensee.