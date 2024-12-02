Working on a fintech marketing strategy? Cut through the noise and use these low-cost common-sense strategies to grow your business.  

Consider the pressures upon any given fintech company. If you are a decision-maker in a fintech firm, you don’t need me to list the names of the fires that you are trying to put out. You want results.

The purpose of this article is to highlight that marketing doesn’t need to be expensive nonsense, and that there are key factors that must not be ignored in order to power your potential for growth. Let’s start by asking; what is your online presence? Is it working in your favour?

It doesn’t take a million dollar investment in marketing software to answer these questions. You don’t need a specialist automation strategist or a million-dollar PR strategy to organise your online presence.

Rewind backwards through time and cut through all the noise of on-trend hype buzzwords like ‘tiktok’ and ‘AI’. Start from the beginning.

Before making your marketing plan for the year, check off these bare bones essentials in order not to waste your money and time.

Does your tech make sense to the end user?

Regularly check your user flow from first touch to the final commitment. Navigate through all the areas that a new user might be exposed to, and fix any areas where they are likely to drop off. Even with the perfect marketing strategy, if the user experience is flawed, then your marketing strategy will amount to nil.

Are you familiar with your marketing regulatory requirements?

Are specific geos being provided geo-appropriate services and content, in a user-friendly way. Fintech businesses have to abide by strict regulatory systems that differ from one jurisdiction to another. Marketing strategies will have to adhere to these yet remain inimitable and effective at the same time.

Are you trusted?

We’ve put this as number 3 in this article, but if you ask me – a marketer -, it should be point number 1. There we have it, the legal and tech guys got priority again. It is what it is! Given that fintech often handles sensitive financial information, building trust with an audience is not just very important. It is absolutely top priority. Without trust, the user simply will not commit to your company. They will not part with their hard earned money – and quite rightly too. Take some time to monitor your online reputation. Respond to criticism, even if you don’t agree with what people are saying. Fix the issues of your unhappy clients, and publicise the feedback of your happy clients. Tech savvy consumers will be researching you online, so if you want to grow your database, allocate some resources to this.

Does your content add value?

Ideally you want your potential consumers to touch your brand at multiple points of their journey. This means that thought needs to be put into the ‘right time, right place’ messaging to ensure that your consumer still finds you relevant and useful. Use a wide variety of marketing inventory – this doesn’t need to be expensive – like social media platforms, emails, webinars, landing pages or push notifications, to send helpful and sharable content to your database. The key to not spamming people is by ensuring that your messaging is helpful. People who feel supported and empowered will not feel like they are being spammed. For this to work, you need to know what the pain points are for your clients and how to send specific sub sets of your database, relevant messaging.

Considering these challenges, one can assume that you don’t have a team of specialist content writers, a team of specialist automation, SEO, branding and tech people all available at the drop of a hat. Think about onboarding an extension to your marketing team, who can add value and take off the pressure.

A good marketing agency specialized in the field of Fintech will be equipped with sectoral knowledge and expertise that help Fintech companies to overcome obstacles and achieve objectives.

Continue reading, and tell me hand-on-heart that your inhouse marketing team, who is already stretched with operational demands, can fully handle all of the following:

Create high-impact, measurable strategies; Are they sufficiently resourced to creatively develop and implement effective campaigns to meet the company’s goals, audience, and market positioning? Access to Valuable Networks; Can your inhouse team leverage relationships with influencers, leading media contacts, and other key stakeholders in the industry? These will help to further manifest and build brand awareness and credibility, opening doors to more opportunities. Efficient Use of Resources; marketing budgets need to be spent wisely. A specialized agency knows where to allocate resources for the highest ROI, thus securing that every dollar spent will contribute to success. Data-Driven Decision Making; The fintech world thrives on data, and so should its marketing strategies. Fintech marketing agencies rely on analytics and performance metrics to refine campaigns and ensure continuous improvement.

In short, marketing agencies are under higher pressure than your inhouse team, to deliver results. You say jump, they will ask how high. Plus, they will give you a report on the jumping afterwards.

Financialmarkets.media, as a marketing agency boasting 25 years' experience in fintech, they have measurable experience in multi-faceted marketing approaches. Or specifically speaking; a 360 degree marketing strategy.

Still here? I have one last question for you. Why should you be ruthless in choosing your fintech marketing partner?

