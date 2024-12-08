WooCommerce: Simplify Your Store Management with the Hippoo App

The Hippoo Woocommerce app simplifies the complexities of managing a WooCommerce store, ensuring accessibility and efficiency for users of all technical backgrounds. Whether you run a small shop or a large online business, Hippoo! makes store management effortless and effective.

It’s available for both iOS and Android platforms. This makes it easy to stay in sync no matter which devices you use.

Key features:

Efficient Order Fulfillment: With Hippoo!, you’ll be sailing through your orders in no time. A tap here, a swipe there, and you’re all set to keep track of orders, ensuring your customers are always satisfied.



Seamless Inventory Management: Keeping up with stock levels is a breeze with Hippoo! The app will alert you when items are running low, making sure you never sell what you don’t have.



Barcode Scanning: Hippoo! offers a handy barcode or SKU scanning feature. You can quickly find products, change details, and manage variations, all while you’re on the move.



Improved Customer Engagement: Hippoo! helps you stay close to your customers. See their recent reviews, respond to feedback quickly, and continue delivering outstanding service.



Insightful Analytics: Hippoo! puts the power of data in your hands. Discover which products are in demand, track your sales trends, and use these insights to steer your shop in the right direction.



Instant Notifications: Receive real-time notifications when orders are received or when products are low in stock, ensuring you never miss a beat in managing your WooCommerce store.



Hands-On with Hippoo WooComerce admin app

Order Management

The Hippoo Woocommerce app simplifies order management. View all of your orders, including information like customer names, order IDs, payment and shipping methods, and item details. Each order can be expanded for more information. Access and manage order notes with a simple tap, and add private notes or notes for customers effortlessly. Changing order statuses is just as easy, and the app also includes a search bar for quick order lookup as well as a barcode scanning feature to find orders directly from their invoices.





Product Management

Managing your products is intuitive withthe Hippoo Woocommerce app. Just tap on the product icon in the main menu to view your inventory. At a glance, see each product’s image, name, price, SKU, and stock status. Editing a product is straightforward as well. The app also offers easy options to share products on social media.





Out-of-Stock List

A standout feature of Hippoo! is its powerful out-of-stock list, crucial for maintaining effective inventory control. This tool enables real-time monitoring of stock levels, helping you stay on top of your inventory.

When products go out of stock, simply tap the ‘Out of Stock’ button in the main menu to view and manage these items effortlessly. Restocking is a breeze, ensuring your store is always stocked with popular products.

Intuitive Orders Page

The orders page in Hippoo is designed for convenience, providing a summary of orders and the ability to expand the page and print order invoices or shipping labels directly within the app.





Built-in Barcode Scanner

Hippoo includes a barcode scanner to quickly find orders by scanning order IDs or product SKU barcodes. Additionally, the Hippoo WooCommerce plugin generates barcodes for seamless order management from desktop to mobile.

Multishop Feature

With Hippoo, you can manage multiple shops within a single app and easily switch between them, streamlining the management process for multiple stores.





Expandable Extensions Features

Hippoo Woocommerce app is highly customizable with a range of extensions like Hippoo Notifications, Hippoo Popups, and Hippoo Tickets, allowing you to add functionalities as needed.

Conclusion

The Hippoo! app is not just another app for WooCommerce; it’s the ultimate solution for efficient online store management—saving you valuable time and effort. Plus, with everything managed in one place, running your online store becomes a much more enjoyable experience.

Users consistently report transformative improvements in their WooCommerce store operations with the Hippoo! App. Why not experience the same benefits yourself? Install the Hippoo plugin on your WordPress website and download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today.