WOM Protocol: Pioneering the Future of SocialFi with a Powerful Layer 1 Solution

WOM Protocol was early to the SocialFi space back in 2020 – when the path to revolutionizing marketing wasn’t easy. SocialFi faced hard times in recent years, with many “to-earn” models failing to match the user retention seen in Web2 social networks. But through relentless innovation, WOM has shown remarkable persistence. Thanks to its engaging daily reward mechanism, users didn’t just stick around – they grew. Now, with the numbers to prove its impact, WOM is making its boldest move yet: launching a powerful EVM Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure redefine authenticity, trust and community in a decentralized world.

And the Timing Couldn’t Be Better

Traditional ads are fading – and consumers are tuning out. People are tired of ads, and the numbers say it all. 70% of millennials and Gen Z have stopped watching TV ads, 65% skip YouTube ads, and 86% are blind to banners and pop-ups. Even influencers are losing credibility, with 43% of consumers finding their content fake. Traditional advertising isn’t just annoying; it’s ineffective. It’s time for a new approach that feels real, builds trust and actually connects with people.

The WOM Solution: Rewarding Authentic Advocacy

WOM Protocol leverages blockchain to reward genuine peer-to-peer recommendations, replacing intrusive ads with authentic user-generated content (UGC). The protocol’s ecosystem includes:

Creators : Share authentic product recommendations and earn WOM Tokens .

Authenticators : Verify content authenticity, creativity, and positivity .

Platforms : Integrate the protocol and monetize through WOM rewards instead of ads .

Brands : Access genuine, peer-validated recommendations to connect authentically with consumers .

This decentralized ecosystem ensures that everyone—from content creators to validators to platforms—has aligned incentives to maintain authenticity and quality.

The Power of Authentic Content in 2024

Recent statistics highlight the growing importance of authentic, user-generated content (UGC) in the marketing landscape:

60% of consumers trust UGC more than any other type of content when making purchasing decisions.

40% of shoppers say UGC is critical to their buying process.

93% of marketers report that UGC performs better than branded content.

90% of consumers are influenced by UGC when making a purchase.

These insights underscore the effectiveness of genuine peer-driven content in driving brand engagement and sales. In an age where consumers crave authenticity, WOM Protocol provides the infrastructure to capitalize on this behavior.

WOM Protocol’s Achievements

Since its launch, WOM Protocol has demonstrated consistent growth and sustainability:

Over 281,000 Peer-Reviewed Videos

Daily Transactions: The ecosystem handles between 50,000 to 200,000 daily transactions , including content creation, staking and reward distribution.

Sustainable Rewards : WOM Protocol has distributed rewards daily over the past few years to a growing user base of creators, authenticators, and platforms who continuously contribute to the network.

Powerful Tools: The WOM Campaign Manager allows advertisers to access authentic UGC and run targeted campaigns. The WOM Authenticator App enables users to validate content from the BULLZ app, ensuring no piece of content goes unreviewed. This validation process has led to an impressive +40% retention rate among users.

BULLZ App Success : The BULLZ app, dedicated to web3 and crypto recommendations, has grown to over 158,000 users and generated more than 12 million views . The app also features a separate BULLZ campaign manager for web3 brands to request videos directly from the BULLZ creator community.

This sustained reward distribution and suite of innovative tools ensure that participants are consistently incentivized, reinforcing a thriving and collaborative ecosystem.

Why WOM Needs a Dedicated Layer 1 Blockchain

The success of WOM Protocol has shown the need for a scalable, efficient infrastructure to handle rising transaction volumes and to reduce fees for its growing user base. To achieve this, WOM has developed in 2024 its own EVM based Layer 1 infrastructure, capable of processing 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with fees as low as $0.0001. This powerful EVM ensures fast and seamless interactions for creators, authenticators, platforms and advertisers. With a public testnet launching in Q1 2025 and a mainnet in Q2 2025, the WOM Chain will drive full decentralization, paving the way for community-driven governance and the transition to a DAO where users collectively shape the future. WOM Protocol is more than just a marketing tool – it’s the engine of a decentralized, authentic and user-driven economy.