Wolters Kluwer Appoints Richard Pulliam as Senior VP and General Manager

Wolters Kluwer has appointed Richard Pulliam as Senior Vice President and General Manager.

Pulliam, who joined the Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG division in early 2024 as Vice President of Product Management for ESG solutions, has more than 20 years of experience in driving the success of high-growth B2B software platforms.

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, on Tuesday announced that Richard Pulliam has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division’s EHS & ESG unit (formerly named EHS/ORM), known for its product, Enablon.

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions that drive transformation, performance, and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG, while commenting on the appointment, said, “Richard’s entrepreneurial mindset, together with his commitment to customer-driven innovation and his demonstrated expertise in successfully leading businesses to seize untapped growth markets, are a perfect match to lead the continued evolution of our high-growth, future-focused EHS & ESG business, centered around our global Enablon platform.”

Richard Pulliam, SVP and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG, said, “This is an incredibly exciting time to lead Wolters Kluwer EHS & ESG. Organizations in every geography across virtually every industry are driving an unprecedented demand for user-friendly, integrated technology that can digitally transform the way they manage EHS and ESG data. Together, we will empower future-focused CFOs, CSOs, CIOs and EHS professionals to set their sights far beyond reporting, to a future where they can leverage their EHS and ESG data to not only improve safety, but also meet their targets, drive cost savings, and build more resilient operations for true competitive advantage.”

About Richard Pulliam

According to the report, Pulliam, who joined the Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG division in early 2024 as Vice President of Product Management for ESG solutions, has more than 20 years of experience in driving the success of high-growth B2B software platforms. Before joining Wolters Kluwer, Pulliam served as the Chief Product & Strategy Officer of Arvest Bank Group. He has a proven track record for leveraging Application Programming Interface (API) platforms and ecosystems to build and scale transformational businesses and products in a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, travel, human resources, and media.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.