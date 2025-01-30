Windows 11 Gets a Big Upgrade with iPhone Integration

Microsoft is shaking things up with a new Windows 11 update, bringing smoother iPhone integration and a redesigned battery icon system. These changes aim to make life easier for users, especially those relying on PCs and smartphones throughout the day. Now, you can manage your iPhone and Android from your PC.

iPhones and Windows 11

Microsoft has focused on integrating Android devices with Windows for years, but iPhone users often felt left out. That’s finally changing. With the latest update, Windows 11’s Phone Link feature now supports iPhones more meaningfully.

Users can:

✅ Check their iPhone’s battery status right from their PC

✅ See and respond to notifications without unlocking their phone

✅ Manage calls and messages directly from Windows

✅ Quickly access photos and files between devices

This feature is still being tested with Windows Insiders, but it’s expected to roll out to the public soon. This means iPhone and Windows 11 users will no longer rely on third-party apps or complicated workarounds to sync their devices.

New Battery Icons

Have you ever looked at your laptop’s battery icon and wondered exactly how much charge you have left? Microsoft is making that much easier with new color-coded battery indicators in Windows 11.

Here’s what’s changing:

🔋 Green – Your device is charging and has a healthy battery level.

🟡 Yellow – Your battery is below 20%, and power-saving mode is on.

🔴 Red – Your battery is critically low; you must plug in ASAP!

These more apparent visual cues will help users quickly assess their battery status at a glance. Plus, Windows 11 now allows you to always display the battery percentage in the system tray, just like Android, which many users have been asking for.

What’s Next?

According to PC Metrices, Microsoft is making Windows 11 more user-friendly, especially for those juggling multiple devices. The iPhone integration is a game-changer, and the battery icon revamp is a minor but much-needed tweak.

These features are currently available for Windows Insiders, but they should roll out to everyone in the coming months. If you've ever wished your iPhone and PC worked better together, this update will make a big difference!

Stay tuned for more updates as Microsoft refines the Windows 11 experience. What do you think of these changes? Let us know in the comments!