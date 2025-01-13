Will The DOJ Sell All 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) at Once? The Price of Bitcoin Will Fall Drastically

A nervous cryptocurrency market is bracing for the sale of 69,370 Bitcoin (BTC) seized in the Silk Road case by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Amounting to a value of $2 billion, this massive liquidation could seriously hurt Bitcoin if all the assets are offloaded at once. Meanwhile, the meme coin world is slipping, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) posting weekly and monthly losses.

As these established players find themselves on shaky ground, many investors are turning to utility-focused projects that could pay out big returns. Remittix (RTX) in particular is drawing traction for its revolutionary approach to cross-border payments, as it continues to show dominance in its presale. So how are things likely to pan out for these projects in 2025?

Bitcoin Community Braces For Effect Of DOJ Sell-Off

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is down 5% in the last month with a further 3.9% drop in the last week, though it’s not clear if this is reflective of the broader market or speculation around the upcoming DOJ sell off. Currently trading at $97,748, Bitcoin is exhibiting a lively 24 hour trading volume of $18.62 billion. Historically, large-scale liquidations typically result in sharp, temporary price declines as the market struggles to absorb the sudden influx of supply as holders are left uncertain.

This looming challenge aside, Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals are strong. Institutional adoption keeps rising, and BlackRock is now on board with Bitcoin ETFs. And for long-term investors, any short-term dip from the DOJ’s sale could mean more Bitcoin (BTC) at a discounted price.

Shiba Inu Rebounds 3.5% Despite 21% Monthly Loss

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recovered 3.5% of its losses after a poor performance in the last 30 days, having dipped by 21%. Currently trading at $0.00002238, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by 74% since its ATH in 2021. Shiba Inu’s recent perils come at a similar time to losses for both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE), pointing to a broader downturn in the meme coin market.

Shiba Inu continues to try to hang onto relevance by introducing more utility to its ecosystem. The recent introduction of liquidity staking went some way to providing a more engaging environment for Shiba Inu (SHIB) users.

Remittix Represents A New Era For Cross-Border Payments

While Bitcoin faces challenges from the DOJ sale and Shiba Inu tries frantically to resist what could be a meme coin meltdown, Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum by addressing inefficiencies in the $190 trillion cross-border payments market. The platform simplifies international transactions, offering users a reliable and transparent solution for converting cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies.

One of Remittix’s appealing features is its ability to process transactions instantly, cutting out the delays often associated with traditional financial systems. Users can send funds directly to bank accounts worldwide without worrying about hidden fees or currency conversion surprises. This straightforward approach has made Remittix (RTX). an attractive option for both individuals and businesses.

The platform also offers businesses access to the Remittix Pay API, which supports cryptocurrency payments and fiat settlements. Merchant accounts provide even greater flexibility, allowing companies to manage over 50 crypto pairs and 30 fiat currencies, tailored to their specific needs.

With RTX tokens available to proactive investors at a ripe price of $0.0199 during its presale, the project continues to rack up momentum. Remittix (RTX) has already raised over $2.6 million and is inching very close to the $2.7 million mark. Industry analysts have anticipated an 800% increase in value during the presale phase, with exponential growth likely as the platform gains broader adoption.

For investors looking to be a part of the next big project in PayFi, this industry disruptor is not one to miss out on.

