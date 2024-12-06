Will Solana (SOL) Retest $200? Cardano (ADA) and This New DeFi Crypto Target Huge Gains

Bitcoin’s dominance picks up, dragging down the performance of some top altcoins like Solana (SOL). The DeFi token hovers around the $230 support, with key indicators pointing to a potential retest of $200.

Meanwhile, the Layer-1 token Cardano (ADA) and DTX Exchange (DTX) eye huge gains—altcoins to watch out for. The former is expected to break out above the $3 resistance and go on price discovery. At the same time, DTX, a new DeFi token, is primed to skyrocket after its debut, surpassing $9.5 million in presale.

DTX Exchange (DTX): A New DeFi Project to Watch for Huge Gains

DTX Exchange (DTX) basks in the spotlight, grabbing the attention of investors and experts. Its blend of CEX and DEX’s best elements and intersection with traditional finance captures experts’ interest. Its huge growth prospects as a low-cap gem cannot be ignored either.

It will play a crucial role in the $10 billion global trading space as a hybrid exchange protocol. Its wallet-based trading and other decentralized principles would address challenges around financial exclusion and global inaccessibility to markets and assets.

Equally important, as a bridge between decentralized and traditional finance, users can trade thousands of assets across stocks, ETFs, forex and cryptos. With the presale in the sixth round and priced at $0.12, it presents a low entry. The projected 70x rally in the first three months after its debut makes it a more compelling alternative than Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA).

Solana (SOL): Will it Retest $200 or Bounce Back?

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster for Solana (SOL), from registering a new ATH ($263) to losing key price levels. Despite the recent decline, key technical indicators like the 10-EMA and 10-SMA—sell signals—suggest further downswings, potentially retesting $200.

While some analysts expect a pullback for a healthy bull run, others believe Solana (SOL) is due for a huge leap, especially with Grayscale filing a SOL ETF. Mareeiaam, a top analyst, targets $300 before the new year, while NeonGenesisBTC, another top expert, sees SOL hitting $320 in the short term.

Meanwhile, the Solana price trades downward on the weekly chart—a 5% decline. It hovers around the $230 support but has been in the green in the past month, registering a 45% rally. At the current price, it might be in an attractive zone, perhaps a good crypto to buy.

Cardano (ADA): How High Can It Go?

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the biggest winners these past few weeks, cementing its status as one of the top altcoins. It exploded over 250% from a month-low of $0.33 to reclaiming $1.2, a level last seen in 2022.

The Cardano price retails above $1.1 after the slight dip but is still up over 15% on the weekly chart. Meanwhile, the ADA price trading above the 10-EMA and 10-SMA suggests future gains. A breakout above the $1.6 resistance might push it above $3 and into price discovery, on the list of the best cryptos to invest in.

Crypto enthusiast and analyst blue_punkrocker expects Cardano (ADA) to trade between $10 and $15 this bull cycle. ElJasperino, another crypto trader and expert, maintains a strong bullish stance. In the worst case, they believe ADA will trade around $6 while in the bull case, $25 to $60.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Projected 70X Rally Makes it a Better Bet Than Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA)

Despite their popularity, top crypto coins have limited upside potential. Meanwhile, DTX Exchange (DTX), a new altcoin at the crossroads between TradFi and DeFi, boasts higher growth prospects than Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Given its future transformation of the global trading scene, it is an altcoin worth considering.

