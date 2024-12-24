Will a new meme coin be able to show more growth than DOGE and PEPE?

The year 2024 has become one of the best for the cryptocurrency market, most of all crypto tokens showed outstanding growth in March and November. Memecoins have performed particularly well, some of which have grown by hundreds of percent. Undoubtedly, such tokens as DOGE and PEPE were among the favorites, which made many investors who invested in them rich. But the question arises, which meme coins will be able to show great growth at the next bull run? Which coin will lead the discussion on social media due to its growth?

If we study the crypto market and pay attention to DOGE and PEPE, we will notice that meme tokens with a huge community have a huge chance of creating a miracle. Also, we will not miss the new Pepe Meme project, which in a few days gathered a large community around itself and attracted the attention of major crypto influencers. Now this token is in the pre-sale stage, which makes Pepe Meme an excellent earning opportunity for early investors.



Why does Pepe Meme have every chance to become the new star of the crypto market at the next bull run?

While most tokens are just waiting for the next bull run, Pepe Meme is already attracting attention at the pre-sale stage. This, in turn, distinguishes the project from other meme coins on Solana.

This project is developing its own unique and useful ecosystem, which will be of interest to both experienced traders and beginners. And as we know, it works very well on the growth of a coin if it attracts attention from the entire crypto community.

In order for the token to show good results over a long distance, such functions as MemePad and a staking platform were included in the ecosystem. By the way, MemePad will allow any trader to create their own token, which attracts the attention of the community very much.

Let’s not forget about airdrop for those who want to earn additional Pepe Meme tokens. By the way, 14% of all coins have been allocated for airdrop, which will allow you to earn a considerable amount after the coin is released on the exchanges.

Every day, more and more empty meme coins are coming out on the cryptocurrency market, which do not carry any financial value. Pepe Meme, on the contrary, focuses on creating an ecosystem, which can be very good for growth at the next bull run.

Will DOGE be able to maintain the growth dynamics in the crypto market?

DOGE has been moving sideways for about a month with increased trading volumes, which may indicate interest in the asset from investors and traders. Since the beginning of November, DOGE has grown by 170%, and over the past week the asset has shown a slight decrease of 4% due to an increase in the dominance of bitcoin. While most alt-coins and meme-coins are declining by 10% or more, DOGE shows confidence in continued growth.

As the crypto market stabilizes after the last jump, DOGE is increasing trading volumes, which may be a sign that the asset in the bull market will be able to show a very good result.

Tokens that can also show good results in a bull market

In addition to PEPE, DOGE has several other coins that are also very promising for the 2024-2025 trend.

Pepe Meme is a new meme coin with a unique and useful ecosystem that can become a major star in the cryptocurrency market. Solana (SOL) is a fast–growing blockchain with incredibly low and fast transactions. Also in 2024, it became the main network for the release of meme coins. Uniswap (UNI) is the largest decentralized trading platform based on Ethereum. Aave (AAVE) is a landing DeFi protocol that allows you to borrow crypto assets and earn interest on deposits. Sui (SUI) is a first–level blockchain created to ensure fast, secure and affordable ownership of digital assets for everyone.

Conclusion

As the next bull run approaches, coins such as PEPE, DOGE and Pepe Meme show great potential for great growth. PEPE and DOGE have already proven their worth, and Pepe Meme has yet to do so. But it is Pepe Meme that can show the best result among meme tokens at the next bull run.