Why You Should Consider Saffron Benefits For Hair Care

Saffron is known to have been used especially in traditional medicine systems and in culinary practices. In the recent past, there has been increasing concern as to whether saffron can be used in hair treatment in some way. Saffron can be used in hair restoration, hair colouration, and adding a shiny glow to your hair; here are some of the reasons why saffron should be included in hair masks.

Stimulates Hair Follicles

The hair promotion effect of saffron is one of the most positive outcomes that have been linked to the herb. Human hair follicle cells proved to have a significant function in the management of hair growth cycle. Some components of saffron such as crocin and crocetin will certainly wake up the hair follicles so that new hairs can begin to grow.

Crocin administrations were also shown to promote hair growth in mammalian cultured human hair follicle cells according to the Phytotherapy Research in 2015. Therefore, crocin substantially promoted hair follicle cell survival and proliferation, achieving a level greater than the control group, after six days. Safron at cellular level was useful for hair growth among researchers.

Supports Thicker, Fuller Hair

Saffron may also help in hair growth in addition to making it fuller, according to the research study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. Safranal, a compound in Saffron Benefits for Hair, has very strong antioxidant actions that are useful in producing a scalp conducive for hair growth.

Free radicals are created as a result of stress, pollutants and unhealthy diets and antioxidants eradicate these radicals. An inflamed scalp, high levels of oxidation and blood flow to the hair follicle are conditions that can hamper healthy hair growth and crown fullness. Since saffron contains antioxidants such as safranal, it is possible to use the product to offset the adverse impact of free radicals to hair.

In a cross-sectional study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine it was discovered that a topical saffron gel when used twice a day raised the overall hair count density than that of minoxidil alone within a 6 months period. It was found that saffron supplements are complementary when used along with the standard treatments for alopecia.

Adds Golden Highlights

Saffron imparts hair growth effects and when insisted, the yellow-orange carotenoids in it change the color of hair to add light golden tinge. Saffron is known to have been used as a dye for fabrics by many a ancient civilizations. On the same note, adding small portions of saffron formatting into the hair masks, serums or oils will gradually impart color.

As it builds up on the hair, saffron brings out the underlying colours of hair and gives a natural sun-kissed effect. It will not chemically induce a new hair colour like some dyes do. However, normal application of saffron dyes the hair and makes it warmer, as seen over weeks and months of application. This colouring potential is particularly outstanding if you already have blonde or light brown hair. However, colour in the body or dark hair can respond to saffron for natural highlights to some extent.

Promotes Shine & Means of Management

Lack of moisture and reduced ability to maintain the surface luster defines the dull and dry hair type. Analysis of the crocetin constituent in saffron illustrates that it is capable of acting as a hair conditioner and a humectant to enhance hair shine.

Patients in an experimental approach used a solution containing saffron or a placebo (normal saline) topically on the scalp for three months. Among all the treatments, only saffron improved hair shine and moisture parameters as per compared to baseline values. Several researchers revealed that saffron can regenerate and rejuvenate lifeless hair to enhance lustre and ease to handle.

In addition, the fatty acids of Saffron leave behind a coating on the cuticle to improve surface smoothening and minimize frizz effect.. That is why saffron is used intensively in Olaplex and Brazilian treatments to increase straightening, silky shine, and light bounce back. Saffron incorporation on products enhances the hair brightness and sheen.

Colour Protecting Antioxidants

Since saffron is rich in antioxidants people who dye, bleach or chemically process their hair frequently should add saffron into their dietary repertoire to keep their color looking fresh in between salon appointments. Normally given hair dyeing and perming involve breaking and reforming of disulfide bond present in the cuticle layer of keratinized hair.

However, this process opens the hair shaft, and insecurity makes hair prone to oxidative damage. Fluctuation in the colouration of treated hair is evident because the cuticle layer itself undergoes oxidation with long exposure and washing and monitoring. One of the main compounds of saffron, crocetin, is perfectly capable of penetrating deep into the hair shaft and thus guarding the hair colour from external conditions on the inside.

When applying saffron oil or serum before washing hair it forms a barrier that seals artificial colours in for maximum return on investment. Saffron contains antioxidants that slow down the oxidation process – and thus hair color treated hair, or hair that has been permed – appears fresh for a longer time.

Suitable For All Hair Types

Dyes formulated with saffron seem not to cause side effects regardless of the hair type that is used. They are of very low allergenicity (high hypo allergenic) and therefore are less likely to cause reactions or reactions severer than those of other plant extracts.

Saffron’s nutrients can reach the internal structure of hair and supply the nutrients, repair and protection for straight and thick Asian hair, curly African American hair and fine Scandinavian hair. Saffron, therefore, can be widely utilised by men and women across any age, colour or ethnicity as part of their hair regimens with a variety of uses ranging from hair growth stimulation and improvement of hair texture to the addition of sheen.

Easy to Add to Your Routine

One of the advantages of the trial of saffron hair treatment is that saffron is easily available and can be readily incorporated into a wide variety of preparations that you are likely to be using. Saffron filaments, which contain spices, can be purchased from the aisle in most large supermarkets. Or you can buy organic, food product quality saffron from speciality stores selling spices and speciality stores/ pharmacies.

Begin with half a teaspoon soaking a few strands of saffron in hot water for twenty minutes to get the orange-coloured liquid. Let cool, and add small amounts to the conditioner, hair mask, oil or styling cream of your choice together to create your personalised products. There are also readymade hair products using saffron extracts available on the market, such as shampoos, hair serums, and hair glistening products, if you are not interested in preparing them at home. Any treatment using just a couple of drops of high-quality saffron essential oil massaged on the scalp a couple of times a week can prove to be beneficial.

For marked rise in sheen, enhanced texture and thickness, use saffron hair products from several weeks. Embracing saffron hair care now can go along way in enhancing hair brightness and ease of manageability for best appearance.