Why Use GS1 for Product Authentication and Warranties?

Recent data show that the global illicit trade in counterfeit and pirated goods is at least $464 billion annually.

With millions of similar products on the market, it has become much harder for consumers to distinguish fake ones from real ones. That’s where GS1 for product authentication and warranties QR codes can play a critical role.

Not only do they help stakeholders verify the authenticity of a product, but they also convey crucial warranty information to prevent fraudulent warranty claims.

Let’s delve into the role of GS1 QR codes in product authentication and warranty and how they benefit consumers and businesses by preventing fraud.

Understanding GS1 and digital link barcodes

GS1 is a globally recognized organization that has implemented standards on barcodes and company prefixes for more than 50 years.

The GS1 Digital Link is a standardized method for encoding identifiers like GTINs, GLNs, GSINs, and SSCC, among others. These identifiers are in the form of two-dimensional barcodes, such as QR codes, and can be linked to online information.

Some of the key data elements in a QR code powered by GS1 are:

Batch Number: Identifies a specific group of products produced at a particular time.

Expiration Date: Indicates the end of the product’s shelf life.

Serial Number: A unique identifier assigned to an individual product.

Other Data Elements: GS1-approved QR codes can also contain other data elements, such as the product’s country of origin, manufacturer’s name, and product category.

One can create GS1 QR codes for product authentication and warranties in a GS1-approved and ISO-27001-certified GS1 barcode generator. QR TIGER is among the pioneering QR code providers powered by GS1.

As the latest QR code statistics suggest, their adoption is increasing worldwide, which means improved product authentication and warranty claims.

How GS1 QR codes ensure product authenticity and warranties

One of the primary purposes of using QR codes that comply with GS1 standards is their ability to verify product authenticity. When a consumer scans one on a product, the data elements are decoded and compared against a centralized GS1 database.

If the data in the QR code matches the information stored in the database, the product is considered authentic. Since the data gets verified by GS1, one can prevent the sale of counterfeit products.

GS1 databases as powerful verifiers

GS1’s databases play a crucial role in product authentication. They contain information about millions of products, including GTINs, batch numbers, and other relevant data.

When a GS1 for product authentication and warranties is scanned, the reader sends the decoded data to a GS1 database for verification. The database compares the data from the QR code to the information stored for that product.

If there is a match, the product is considered authentic. If there is a mismatch, it may indicate that the product is counterfeit or has been tampered with.

GS1 digital link QR codes as anti-counterfeit tools

GS1 for product authentication and warranties can be an effective tool for preventing product counterfeiting. By verifying the authenticity of a product, consumers can reduce the risk of purchasing counterfeit goods.

This can help protect consumers from financial loss and ensure they receive genuine products.

Additionally, GS1 QR codes can help businesses protect their brand reputation and prevent the sale of counterfeit products through their distribution channels.

By implementing the GS1 barcode check, businesses can enhance consumer confidence and trust in their products.

QR codes simplify warranty claiming and tracking

GS1 for product authentication and warranties can also be used to protect warranties from fraud.

By embedding warranty information into a QR code, businesses can make it more difficult for counterfeiters to create fraudulent claims.

When consumers scan the QR code on a product, they can access the product’s warranty information directly. This information includes the warranty period and terms and conditions and can simplify the process of filing warranty claims.

Consumers can also use the GS1 barcode to quickly access the necessary information and submit a claim online. This can save time and effort for both consumers and businesses.

In addition, they can be used to track warranty claims and ensure efficient processing. By tracking warranty claims, businesses can identify trends and improve their warranty processes.

Use GS1 for product authentication and warranties QR codes from QR TIGER

If you want your business to win over consumers’ trust, you must make product authentication and warranty claims seamless. That’s where GS1 for product authentication and warranties can help by identifying fraudulent products and warranty claims.

With a highly reliable QR code provider like QR TIGER, you can create hundreds of advanced and reliable GS1 QR codes, no matter which industry you operate in.

With customizable colors, logos, and more, you can give your QR codes a unique look to set them apart.

The best part about this GS1 QR code generator is that it complies with all the major regulatory frameworks, meaning your QR codes will be fully compliant no matter where they go.