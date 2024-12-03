Why Use DC315 Thermal Barrier Paint For Spray Foam In Homes?

Spray foam insulation is one of the most widely used home improvement tools to enhance home energy benefits and drywalling. It rates very high in terms of thermal performance and its capacity to create an effective air barrier.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to emphasize that despite many of these advantages of using spray foam, it is also a must to know the possibility of fire danger.

The leading spray foam insulation company in Edmonton, such as Classic Spray Foam insulation contractors, recommends DC315 as an essential component of any spray foam insulation since it acknowledges the significance of fire safety in the building industry.

The Basics Of Spray Foam Insulation For Homes

What Is Spray Foam Insulation?

Foam insulation is highly elastic and versatile, making it suitable for use in a home to enhance its insulation and comfort.

A fluid substance becomes a foam solution once applied and solidifies to produce a continuous, hermetic seal.

There are two primary types of spray foam insulation: open-cell and closed-cell. Open-cell foam is equally low-density and has larger and much more irregular-shaped cells than its counterpart closed-cell foam.

The open-cell foam provides a superior air barrier to closed-cell foam but has a comparatively lower R-value.

Closed-cell foam, which is denser and contains tiny cells, is more effective in terms of thermal and moisture insulation properties.

The Benefits Of Spray Foam Insulation

Exploring some of the real benefits of this material that can be applied in homes owned by people is essential.

Firstly, it strongly impacts energy practices due to the minimization of heat consumption in the cold season and the prevention of heat conduction in the hot season.

Second, spray foam’s airtightness reduces noise infiltration, making your home a quieter place.

Third, spray foam insulates and also has a vapour barrier that helps to eliminate the growth of moulds and other mildew.

The Need For Fire Protection

Even though spray foam insulation is incredibly beneficial, it is essential to discuss a fire hazard.

Although spray foam is a noncombustible material, it can also aid in the spread of fire if the right protection is not put in place.

It is even hazardous in a fire case because the heat from the fire will cause the foam to break down and produce flammable gas.

Unfortunately, certain risks are associated with using organic products, which you should prevent to improve the fire safety level in your home.

One such measure is the ability to apply a fire-resistant coating, which includes DC315 thermal barrier paint.

The Role Of DC315 Thermal Barrier Paint

What Is This DC315 Thermal Barrier Paint?

Thermal barrier paint is an intumescent paint that is particularly suitable for fire protection of surfaces and designated as DC315.

A specialty-type product must be designed to swell far beyond its original size when exposed to heat with a black material that hardens on the surface, forms an insulating char layer on the substrate, and burns with an intensely red flame.

How DC315 Protects Spray Foam?

When a fire occurs in DC315’s premises, the heat forces the structure to expand to a much larger size.

This expansion results in the formation of a black char layer, which provides insulation to the underlay spray foam system by preventing the combustion process from reaching the underlying area.

As with the other kinds of layered composites, the char layer proves useful as a thermal barrier, which wastes the firefighters’ time putting out the fire.

Applying DC315 To Spray Foam

Professional Installation

In order to get the best result and durable finish, it is recommended that a certified installer be hired to apply the barrier paint DC315 thermal barrier paint to the spray foam insulation.

A professional installer knows how to prepare the surface, the correct techniques for applying paint, and the general standards of work.

The use of PBL in the classroom is applied in several phases. First, the surface of the sprayed foam must be clean and dry.

This may be true, but any form of dirt, dust, or particle can affect the sticking of the paint.

Maintenance Tips

To some extent, DC315 thermal barrier paint is a strong product, but like any other chemical product, it can wear out, hence the need for regular maintenance.

After raising the painted body, they should check for signs of surface cracking or peeling at least once in a while.

Conclusion

Hence, DC315 thermal barrier paint can be immensely used in all spray foam insulation undertakings.

It also improves fire, moisture resistance, and durability, so DC315 protects the house and raises its worth.

To benefit from all the features of the DC315, it is essential to have the device installed by a specialist. They also know how to put the paint and achieve the best performance.