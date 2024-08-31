Why to Opt Akko’s Brand Keyboards?

Akko’s brand keyboards are very popular in the gaming industry due to their tactile, quiet, and customizable nature. Their unique designs, beautiful features, and special functionalities add a “wow” factor to their reputation. Moreover, their smooth construction and connectivity options are other reasons behind their success in the keyboard industry.

Thus, these keyboards have so many things that need to be discussed with my readers. Let’s follow in the footsteps of this guide to get more information about why the reputation of the Akko keyboards is increasing day by day.

Quiet and Customizable Switches:

One of the main reasons why I love the Akko mechanical and magnetic keyboard is that they give great feelings when we type on it. Their keys are quiet, doctor, and customizable. A subtle click will let you know if you have pressed a letter or number key. But, the Function keys have a harder click.

This is because you will be able to tell what you are doing even if you are not looking. Moreover, the gasket mount of these keyboards will make the keys even more smoother and quieter. It will add a bit of bounce to the keys and reduce the sound of keypresses. Plus, the Akko keyboard doesn’t have a screen. But, it does have a dial in the top right corner.

So, you can use the dial to adjust the volume. You can also change the brightness of the RGB lighting if you click on it. There are only three brightness levels available in the Akko custom mechanical keyboard: off, dim, and bright.

Hall Effect Magnetic Switches:

The Akko keyboards have some interesting technology underneath the surface. They use Hall Effect magnetic switches. This technology is totally new to keyboards. Interestingly, these switches are using magnets to register keypresses instead of using physical mechanisms. As you know, traditional keyboards use springs to do this job.

But, the newest Akko keyboards use magnetic switch technology. More importantly, you can change how much force you require for the registration of a keypress. It is ranging from 0.1mm to 4mm. As a result, this unique functionality will allow you to use dynamic keystrokes. Now, you can also assign up to four commands for a single key. However, it depends on how hard or soft you press it.

Let me share my personal experience with this feature in my Akko MOD007B PC keyboard. I see that my keyboard is very sensitive. Also, I often made mistakes because I accidentally touched the wrong keys. So…I fixed this by adjusting the actuation distance from 0.1mm to 2mm. This change made typing much easier. Plus, it helped me avoid errors. However, I had to switch back to 0.1mm for gaming purposes to make sure of fast keypresses.

Software is Appreciable:

The software of the Akko keyboards is very impressive. The Akko company does not use any other company’s software. This is because they have their own fantastic software. That’s why you can personalize your RGB lighting to match your mood and adjust actuation points for precision typing. Also, you can remap keys to get more productivity benefits.

Also, stay ahead with firmware updates and create custom macro commands to streamline tasks. The best part is still not revealed. Your keyboard remembers it all. Yup, it is true. All credit goes to onboard memory. Make changes once and take your customized typing experience wherever you go – no constant connection required. Furthermore, the Akko keyboard software is very informative and gives intuitive customization options.

For example, you can watch when your keystrokes come to life in real-time simulations or not. It invites you to experiment and change your typing experience with precision. The remap function is your key to unlock the ultimate flexibility of Akko magnetic keyboard software. It means you can freely swap, reassign, and reimagine any key that suits your unique writing flow.

Wrap-Up: Should You Buy It?

So…we have come to the end of our guide. We found that these keyboards are customizable, durable, affordable, and beautifully designed. The availability of adjustable actuation distance is another feature that urges the users to get one for them. The other advantages of buying these keyboards include the use of dynamic keystrokes and rapid triggers.

Importantly, you can use the USB-C keyboard of Akko company if you want to use the keyboard only for gaming purposes. However, wireless options are much better if you want a keyboard for general purposes, like typing…etc. Also, you’ll not find any other branded keyboard as useful as the Akko mechanical and magnetic keyboards. These keyboards come with tones of RGB and a bit of metal playing.

Now, it is time to decide whether you want to have an Akko brand keyboard or not. Share your views about Akko keyboards in the comments section.

