Why the Yijing Predicts Trump’s Return to the White House

The Yijing, an ancient Chinese text, has been a guiding force for millennia, offering insights into future events. Unlike modern calculations based on data, the Yijing allows its practitioners to foresee outcomes without needing insider information or an exhaustive understanding of all variables. Daoist master Baolin Wu, the world’s leading Yijing practitioner, has consistently applied this ancient wisdom to predict significant global events, including political outcomes. His Yijing predictions for the 2024 U.S. presidential election point to a contentious and unconventional, yet inevitable return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Daoist master Baolin Wu, who has dedicated his life to studying this 3,000-year-old text, has made several incredibly accurate predictions over the years, including the outcomes of the last seven U.S. presidential elections and Taiwan’s critical 2004 election. Daoism is traditionally apolitical, emphasizing harmony with the cosmic flow of energy—both human and environmental. However, understanding political events is essential to grasping the larger forces at play. For thousands of years, Chinese emperors relied on Daoist practitioners as trusted advisors, using the Yijing to foresee major political outcomes. Master Wu, who has been recognized for his numerous highly accurate predictions, has continued this tradition into the modern era. His predictions are not based on partisan interests or personal preferences, but on an ancient system that transcends the limited scope of polls and punditry. His record speaks for itself.

In his predictions for 2024, a dragon year in Chinese astrology, Wu warned that the election would be marked by unprecedented upheaval. The year of the dragon is known for dramatic and chaotic events, and 2024 is shaping up to be no different, especially from a political perspective. Wu’s calculations, conducted in October of 2023, indicated that the political landscape would shift dramatically in July and September of this year, marked by violent incidents.

In July, an assassination attempt on Donald Trump unfolded, with bullets narrowly missing him. Sadly, lives were lost that day, but Trump survived as predicted by Master Wu. Shortly after, President Joe Biden stepped aside from the race, making Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic candidate. Adding to the turbulence, powerful earthquakes struck Los Angeles, and Yellowstone National Park experienced a major hydrothermal explosion that altered its landscape—both of which Wu had foreseen.

In September, Master Wu held a class where he continued his predictions, warning that Trump would face more threats as the election approached. His lecture concluded at 11:30 a.m. PST on September 15, just as news broke that another assassination attempt had been thwarted while Trump was playing golf in Florida. This synchronicity between Wu’s predictions and real-world events bolstered the credibility of his Yijing calculations.

As a result of these events, Trump’s support surged, with some polls showing an increase of up to 20%. Though these occurrences may seem like coincidences, they align with Master Wu’s predictions, reinforcing the idea that these Daoist insights go beyond chance.

Understanding individuals through the animal zodiac also reveals insights into their behaviors and future outcomes. Donald Trump embodies the spirit of a bear, showcasing strength and boldness, while Kamala Harris aligns with the eagle, reflecting sharp intellect and precision. These contrasting symbols, bear and eagle, represent two interdependent opposing forces which are simultaneously competing and complementing each other.

The Yijing, with its deep roots in Daoist philosophy, offers a rare and valuable perspective on future events. While many may scoff at the idea of using an ancient Chinese text to predict modern political outcomes, Master Wu’s consistent accuracy challenges conventional ways of thinking. His establishment of the Neijing/Yijing Academy will make this knowledge more accessible to the public, offering a new lens through which to view and navigate the future.

As the 2024 election approaches, the question is not just whether Donald Trump will win but how his victory will unfold. According to the Yijing, it may not be a typical path and this will be the most cruel and tumultuous election cycle since the countries founding, but the outcome seems inevitable. This forecast serves as a reminder that sometimes ancient wisdom holds the key to understanding present-day complexities.

Kevin Hill is an author specializing in Daoism, including his latest work A Bright Light in the Darkness, co-authored with Master Baolin Wu. As an 18th-generation Dragon’s Gate Daoist, he continues his studies at the Neijing/Yijing Academy in Los Angeles, where he explores the profound insights of Daoist philosophy and divination.

