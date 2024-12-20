Why Smart Investors are Betting On Aptos, Near Protocol, And New Altcoin Rollblock This Month?

It’s been over a month since the altcoin season rally started swirling around, and top performers have proven it’s a tangible reality. Three stood out – three projects with outstanding innovation and huge potential: Aptos, NEAR Protocol, and the new altcoin, Rollblock. Even before experts’ input, Aptos has been dazzling with its Web3 revolution, and NEAR Protocol continues to attract with giant strides. But the real surprise has been the new altcoin Rollblock and its GambleFi revolution that has thrown wings behind its $7.5M presale. What makes this trio the top picks for the altcoin season and beyond? Let’s find out.

Why is smart money betting heavily on the new altcoin Rollblock?

Savvy investors are increasingly drawn to Rollblock‘s innovative approach to online gambling. Rollblock distinguishes itself with a community-focused GambleFi protocol offering a revenue-sharing model for players and presale participants. Unlike traditional online casinos, Rollblock prioritizes transparency with provably fair games while ensuring players a secure and equitable experience. This commitment to fairness and a projected online gambling market exceeding $740B positions this new altcoin for significant growth.

Rollblock’s unique tokenomics further enhance its appeal. The platform allocates a portion of its weekly casino revenue to repurchase and burn RBLK tokens. With only 60% of RBLK tokens available during the presale, early investors have a limited-time window to capitalize on this promising venture before its anticipated bullish launch.

Aptos’s innovative foundation and excellent fundamentals point to more gains

Aptos has rapidly risen as one of the most innovative projects. In fact, its unique fundamentals make it the perfect opportunity for the altcoins season. At its core, Aptos uses the Rust-based Move programming language to power an efficient, scalable, and secure smart contract-compatible chain. This year has been a colossal success for Aptos.

A reason smart money is betting heavily on Aptos is its growing stablecoin dominance—this month saw $140M in volume. TVL also reached a record $1.3B, according to DeFiLlama. Technical analysis and prediction also helped paint the bullish outlook for Aptos this altcoin season. RSI and MACD supported a return to $19.9 ATH from its current levels.

NEAR Protocol: Future trends and price prediction

NEAR Protocol has also been redefining important parts of DeFi and blockchain technology. Unlike traditional blockchains, NEAR offers a developer and user-friendly solution for scalable and interoperable blockchain development. Even after four years, the NEAR Protocol has maintained its stance with impressive development and a promising price trajectory.

NEAR has suffered a 4% drop to $5.76 this month, but analysts are confident we could see a nearly 100% surge to $10. The protocol’s recent milestone as the first non-EVM blockchain fully compatible with MetaMask marks a significant step forward. This integration enhances accessibility for users and paves the way for broader DeFi opportunities.

Conclusion

The altcoin season is nearer than ever! Aptos DeFi technology and an uptick in on-chain activities have set eyes on its potential. NEAR Protocol‘s recent strides are also positioning it for a potential surge. However, Rollblock’s GambleFi model presents a compelling case for explosive growth. This new altcoin‘s presale is getting hotter daily. Over $7.4M has been raised, and smart investors are still snapping up heavily. Price is enticingly tagged at an alluringly low $0.0415. So don’t fade the opportunity.

