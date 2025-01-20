Why should you stay at Taj Lake Palace Udaipur?

The Taj Lake Palace Udaipur is not a place of stay but an experience of itself. This palace finds its place on the water of Lake Pichola, floating ethereally amidst settings that capture the souls of the guests. Originally known as Jag Niwas, and built in 1746 as a summer retreat for Maharana Jagat Singh II, it is steeped in history and heritage. One can reach the Taj Lake Palace only through a short boat ride. The journey itself is magical as an introduction to what is in store. The waters of the palace are very glittering and set the mood of being isolated from the hustle and bustle of the city. The guest views of the Aravalli hills, City Palace, and Jag Mandir are spectacular at every moment, so it’s picture-perfect. The actual attraction to the lake lies within itself. In its stillness at dawn and dusk, it is like one looks into the reflection of a white marble building as if entering a dream world. Taking all comforts out of this place, it is a source that allows retreat into a world with the passage of time being rather slow.