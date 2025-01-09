Why Remittix Will Make You More Profit In January Over Shiba Inu

As the crypto world braces for another dynamic year, investors are keen to spot the next big profit-maker. While SHIB has captured headlines with its meme coin frenzy and price surge, Remittix is quietly building a case as the more profitable option this January.

With its game-changing ability to simplify global transactions, eliminate middlemen, and empower businesses with seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions, Remittix is setting the stage for explosive growth. Keep reading to find out how.

Make Payments With Ease Through Remittix’s PayFi Ecosystem

Nearly a decade ago, global cross-border payments totaled nearly $150 trillion. This number is projected to hit $250 trillion by 2027. With blockchain technology, Remittix aims to capture a large share of this market and disrupt the industry. Remittix’s broad reach simplifies crypto payments and provides banking access to people in countries with strict banking rules.

With Remittix, users can convert over 40 major cryptocurrencies into fiat and send funds to any bank account worldwide. That’s not all; Remittix also stands out from its competitors like Coinbase and Stripe by enabling direct crypto-to-bank deposits. This way, it eliminates middlemen and hidden fees, offering transparency, affordability, and security through blockchain.

Remittix also has a special Pay API that supports businesses by allowing them to accept crypto payments. These payments are instantly converted into fiat and sent to their bank accounts. This feature positions Remittix as a leader in real-world adoption and appeals to businesses and institutions.

Moreover, Remittix’s innovative blockchain technology and rapidly growing adoption give it a competitive edge that other cryptos like SHIB, despite how impressive their growth trends are, simply can’t match. If enjoying real-world utility and maximizing profits are your goals, Remittix might just be your golden ticket.

Is Latest Shiba Inu News Proof of SHIB’s 2025 Upsurge?

Recent Shiba Inu news highlights a significant trading volume, with approximately 379.27 billion SHIB tokens exchanged on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This surge in trading activity coincided with a price increase for SHIB, the second-largest meme coin in the market, which saw a rise of over 4% in the past week.

Market analysts believe that the SHIB price rally might be sustained for much longer, seeing as it has overcome its death cross pattern. According to popular SHIB price charts, Shiba Inu is approaching the $0.000030 resistance level, and breaking it could push the coin into stronger bullish momentum.

If this happens, the $0.00005 price level might just be possible for SHIB to reach before Q1 2025 ends. Staying above this level would encourage long-term investors to hold their positions. Investors are also counting on a consistent daily SHIB burn mechanism to further ensure that this price mark is reached.

Conclusion

While SHIB is performing well in today’s market, its growth analysis suggests that its uptrend may not match that of Remittix this month. This is further supported by the impressive success of Remittix’s RTX token presale, which has raised over $2.2 million in a remarkably short time.

