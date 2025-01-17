Why Privacy is Important for Blockchain to Thrive

Blockchain is booming, but there’s a blind spot: privacy.

This year, 68% of developers rank privacy as a top priority, yet 80% of blockchains fail to deliver. That means sensitive data—your data—remains exposed, undermining the very systems designed to empower users.

But what if blockchain could offer both transparency and privacy? That’s exactly what Zack Xuereb, a 21-year-old innovator, is working on.

Zack is already working towards shaping the future of blockchain technology. As a core engineer at Aleo—the world’s first privacy-preserving, programmable blockchain—he’s addressing one of the industry’s most critical challenges. His contributions, including Zpass for secure digital identity and initial work on private and compliant stablecoins, set the gold standard for blockchain innovation.

So, how can developers and innovators follow Zack’s lead? Let’s learn the strategies behind his success. Building scalable systems, implementing zero-knowledge proofs, and prioritizing user protection at every level.

A Young Visionary’s Journey

Zack’s passion for blockchain began early. At just 17, he was introduced to Ethereum by his brother. That initial exposure wasn’t just a passing interest—“What caught my attention was the idea of having full ownership of your money and data in a system with no intermediaries and removing reliance on centralised parties,” Zack recalls. He saw blockchain as a transformative tool to give users full control over their finances and data.

Why does this matter?

By 2030, blockchain systems are expected to secure $100 billion in transactions and safeguard over 2 billion digital identities. Without privacy-first solutions, those promises remain unfulfilled. Zack’s work redefines what blockchain can achieve.

While most teenagers were still navigating high school, Zack immersed himself in blockchain’s complex mechanics. Teaching himself programming and cryptographic principles, he began freelancing, creating decentralized web applications on Solana. This hands-on experience set the stage for what would become a remarkable career.

Transforming Ideas into Impact

Zack’s early freelancing days highlighted a major issue: while blockchain was secure, it wasn’t private. Public ledgers left sensitive information exposed, creating significant barriers to applications like identity verification and secure financial transactions. Determined to solve this, Zack founded Avail, a privacy-focused wallet powered by Aleo.

Avail’s mission was ambitious: Give people full ownership of their money and data whilst preserving their privacy. Over 15 months, Zack built a team of seven, securing funding from the Aleo Network Foundation and the Maltese government. While Avail’s initial testnet launch demonstrated strong demand for gamified blockchain tools, Zack recognized more work needed to be done on the core technology to disrupt and improve current payment and identity systems. This pivotal realization led him to refocus his efforts on broader industry challenges.

Key Achievements and Contributions

In 2024, Zack joined the Aleo Network Foundation as its first engineer. Some of his contributions include:

Aleo Mainnet Launch

Zack played a critical role in bringing the Aleo blockchain live on mainnet in September 2024. This milestone introduced the world’s first privacy-preserving programmable blockchain.

Zpass Digital Identity Protocol

Recognizing the need for secure identity solutions, Zack helped develop Zpass—a decentralized identity system designed to protect user data while enabling seamless verification.

Privacy-Preserving Stablecoins

Zack’s work also extends to financial systems, where he is working on advancing stablecoins that combine compliance with privacy. These tools aim to revolutionize cross-border and merchant payments by reducing costs and protecting user information.

Why Privacy Matters Now More Than Ever

The need for privacy in blockchain isn’t a niche concern—it’s a global necessity. According to Fortune Business Insights, the blockchain industry is projected to grow from $11.14 billion in 2022 to $163.83 billion by 2029, driven in part by innovations like privacy-preserving technologies. Yet, many existing systems fail to address the privacy concerns of their users.

A survey by The New York Times in 2025 revealed that 68% of blockchain developers consider privacy solutions essential for the technology’s long-term adoption. Zack’s work at Aleo directly aligns with these industry priorities, positioning him as a leader in this critical area.

Overcoming Challenges and Building Resilience

Zack’s career hasn’t been without its challenges. Building Avail taught him the complexities of creating privacy-preserving solutions on a blockchain. Aleo’s unique approach—encrypting all on-chain data—presented obstacles, such as the inability to index transaction history using traditional methods. Zack developed a novel system that enabled encrypted, end-to-end communication between wallets, streamlining the process and making privacy achievable at scale.

Leading a startup required Zack to master resource management, clear communication, and adaptability. Building a team of talented engineers while navigating the fast-paced blockchain industry was no small feat. These experiences not only refined Zack’s technical skills but also shaped his leadership philosophy.

The Future of Blockchain Privacy

Zack’s work isn’t just about solving today’s problems—it’s about shaping the future. His vision includes making financial systems more inclusive, reducing transaction costs for low-margin merchants, and creating decentralized tools that protect user privacy without sacrificing functionality.

“My goal is to lower the cost of global transactions and enable merchants to thrive without relying on intermediaries,” Zack explains. By focusing on privacy and scalability, he’s paving the way for a new era of blockchain applications that serve both individuals and businesses.

Why Zack’s Work Matters

Blockchain’s potential is undeniable, but its growth depends on addressing its flaws. Zack Xuereb’s work is proof that innovation and practicality can coexist. By tackling the privacy problem head-on, he’s not only advancing the technology but also making it accessible and secure for the people who need it most.

For those who believe in blockchain’s transformative power, Zack’s story is a testament to the impact one individual can make. Whether you’re a developer, investor, or curious observer, his journey offers insights into where the industry is headed—and why privacy is the key to unlocking its full potential.

Final Thoughts

Although most work on blockchains is focused on technological advancement, it’s important to keep in mind that we should first start from thinking about the problem we can solve for individuals, businesses and governments around the world and work backwards from there.

Blockchain is a revolution, and with leaders like Zack driving innovation, the future looks brighter, more secure, and decidedly private.