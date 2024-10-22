Why Press Releases Are Still Relevant for Fintech in 2024 (and Beyond)

You might wonder if press releases are still worthwhile for fintech companies today. After all, with so many digital marketing channels to choose from, does trying to get media coverage from a press release seem outdated?

We are here to tell you press releases are still relevant and will continue to be a smart investment for financial technology brands well into 2024 and the foreseeable future. Here’s why you should still have press releases in your marketing mix:

Press Coverage Builds Important Credibility

While peer reviews, strong social proof, and other forms of third-party validation matter, media coverage and attention STILL carry significant influence in 2024. Despite talk of “fake news” and distrust of mainstream media, the average consumer still perceives credible outlet coverage as an endorsement and sign you’re legit.

This matters tremendously in fintech, particularly as you’re dealing with people’s sensitive financial data and money. Well-executed fintech PR distribution targeting respected finance/tech publications helps ease consumer doubts and positions your brand as a trustworthy industry leader. It lends you an air of goodwill and authority, and that’s invaluable in the age of the ever-skeptical consumer.

Increased Domain Authority for SEO

Links and references from major media sites also significantly affect your website’s domain authority and page rank. This can bolster your organic search visibility, lower the cost per click on ads, and strengthen your overall SEO.

As you fight to rank for valuable keywords like “best budgeting app” or “top payment platform for small businesses,” earned media links from a dedicated finance press release will serve as crucial signals to Google and other search engines that your brand deserves attention. This value remains incredibly important despite how sophisticated SEO grows.

Compelling Social Proof for Customers

In 2024 and beyond, social proof in all its forms will continue to play a vital role in convincing people to buy fintech products and invest sensitive data/money. When deciding among app and software options, customers are heavily influenced by where else they see a brand featured and validated.

When you post a financial press release, mention it on your website, social media, sales collateral, and so on. In addition to driving direct clicks and traffic, this serves as a subtle but effective form of social validation every time a potential customer comes across it.

Media Coverage Sparks Further Interest & Awareness

Perhaps most importantly, media coverage exposes your young fintech brand to new audiences who may never have discovered you otherwise. Getting featured in the press, even niche publications related to your vertical puts you on readers’ radars.

This drives direct traffic to your site, but it also plants seeds of brand awareness that pay dividends over time. When these audiences come across you through other channels, like ads or events, they’ll already have a frame of reference for who you are.

This makes them much more likely to take notice, explore your platform, and convert to a user. The impressions press coverage sparks and builds momentum that bolsters all other areas of marketing.

Press Releases Have Evolved Alongside Other Marketing

Now, you might be thinking – even if press releases work, aren’t they antiquated compared to all the advanced digital marketing tactics available today?

While press releases have been around for a long time, their format and distribution have evolved considerably over the past decade. They can complement and enhance more cutting-edge marketing solutions when used strategically as part of a multi-channel campaign. At the same time, you can use a FinTech press release platform to avoid all of the manual legwork.

Better Targeting Through Newswires

In the past, sending out a press release meant mass blasting reporters and hoping for pick-up. Today’s newswire services allow you to segment journalists and outlets by precise focus area and beat. This ensures your news only reaches those most likely to cover it and interested in it—no more wasted pitches and shotgun spamming.

Using a FinTech press release platform, you can embed multimedia like images, charts, and video right in the release for more engaging content journalists can easily embed. Enhanced metrics give you insight into open rates, which links drive traffic, the longest time on the page, and more so you can fine-tune outreach.

Newswire services have made great strides in streamlining press release optimization, distribution, and tracking compared to the PR efforts of old.

Integration With Other Channels

Whether you handle press releases in-house or through an agency, they should be tightly integrated with your social media, paid advertising, and email strategies.

Any press wins should be prominently highlighted on social media to boost exposure. You can repackage quotes or findings from coverage into powerful social ad creative. Use press logo icons to reinforce credibility.

Feature links, names, or quotes from the press in email sequences to prospects and customers. This activates another touchpoint to build authority and trust. Synchronize timing so releases align with major campaigns, product launches, or announcements for maximum amplification.

Far from a standalone tactic, press releases interplay beautifully with other approaches when appropriately mapped.

More Versatile Uses

Brands now leverage press releases for more than product launch announcements and partnerships, though those remain typical applications. Here are some of the versatile ways fintech firms can drive value:

Thought leadership: Release data from original research, expert commentary on industry news, and predictions for the year ahead. Builds brand as trusted advisors.

Awards: Landing on any “top fintech companies” lists or major funding rounds, spotlight through releases, is great for credibility.

Trend insights: Report on a shift you’re observing in customer habits, market forces, or where the industry is headed next. This will give you a pulse on the ecosystem.

Surveys: Release findings from consumer sentiment surveys and generational differences, helping educate the public.

PSAs: Support notable days/causes in the fintech world related to financial literacy, security, inclusion, or innovation. The brand gets a halo effect.

The use cases now span far beyond hard news to strategic thought leadership, humanitarian education, and creativity.

Final Word

Fintech brands simply can’t afford to ignore any high-potential marketing channels that deliver results. While the techniques keep evolving, press releases remain highly relevant for credibility, SEO value, social proof, and awareness.

An integrated PR strategy with regular press release distribution should be key to your 2024 marketing. Take advantage of this by highlighting company news like funding rounds, product launches, executive hires, awards, etc.

As fintech and financial services marketing continue to become more competitive, press releases help establish your claim as an industry leader and trusted household name.