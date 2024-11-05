Why Multi-Chain Isn’t Enough: The Case for Cross-Chain Orchestration in the Web3 Future

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is still relatively new, with innovations always coming up every other day in the ecosystem. One of the most pressing issues in DeFi’s formative years was interoperability. As the industry grew, developers and users sought ways to connect hundreds of blockchains and applications into a cohesive ecosystem, leading to the launch of bridges, multi-chains, and cross-chains.

However, a new problem arose: hundreds of bridges and multi-chain solutions popped up, making the ecosystem more complex and fragmented. Users who need to transfer assets across platforms or interact with applications on different chains end up facing frustrating challenges due to this fragmented environment.

Multi-chains are becoming complex. Users often endure convoluted processes involving multiple steps and platforms to transfer assets, leading to delays, higher costs, and liquidity traps. The fragmented nature of multi-chain solutions often traps users’ crypto assets within isolated silos, limiting liquidity access across different blockchains and constraining Web3’s growth potential.

The Need for Cross-Chain Orchestration

As explained above, current interoperability solutions across blockchains suffer from fragmentation and complexity, impacting user experiences and economic potential. While bridges and multi-chain messaging protocols have become more common, they still require multiple wallets, signatures, and manual transactions, leading to a disjointed user experience with high costs.

Developers also face challenges in building seamless applications across multiple ecosystems. Cross-chain orchestration addresses these issues by automating and unifying the steps involved in interacting with different networks, allowing for smooth coordination of assets and services. This approach abstracts away the complexities of cross-chain operations, streamlining them into a single, unified transaction.

Cross-chain orchestration plays an important role in chain abstraction, where the goal is to make blockchain interactions feel as easy as traditional web applications. By abstracting away the underlying complexities of multiple chains, orchestration allows developers to build applications that deliver a unified, web-like user experience.



Understanding How Cross-Chain Orchestration Works

Cross-chain orchestration is gradually being adopted to solve the complexity and fragmentation that DeFi platforms and blockchains face while using “traditional” interoperability solutions like bridges. This technology unifies fragmented ecosystems, delivering a seamless user experience.

A leading name in orchestration is Agoric, a platform that’s designed to reduce friction in building complex multi-chain applications. Agoric’s orchestration capabilities are powered by key technological components like Hardened JavaScript, which enables secure and familiar programming for developers. The SwingSet framework allows for asynchronous execution across multiple chains, and integration with IBC ensures smooth cross-chain communication within the Cosmos ecosystem. The Agoric Orchestration API helps developers streamline cross-chain operations by providing tools for seamless interactions between different blockchain networks. Let’s look at how Agoric simplifies multi-chain challenges:

Simplifying Complex Interactions

The Agoric Orchestration API helps to simplify complex cross-chain interactions, making it easier for developers to build user-friendly web3 applications. The API offers tools that are simple to build useful applications that seamlessly operate across multiple blockchains or platforms.

Advanced Functionalities for Sophisticated Applications

Agoric Orchestration supports asynchronous multi-block execution, allowing the creation of complex, long-lived processes that enhance the functionality of Web3 dApps. Long-lived smart contracts allow applications to maintain state and automate complex workflows over time. This automation can handle tasks like liquidity management, token swaps, and cross-chain staking autonomously, reducing the need for user intervention and manual operations. These smart contracts persist across multiple blocks, allowing sophisticated workflows without being constrained by blockchain limitations.

Providing Universal Liquidity

A big challenge of traditional multi-chain solutions is fragmented liquidity across blockchains. Agoric’s Orchestration allows users to access and manage liquidity across various networks through automated processes, eliminating the need for manual steps. The IST stablecoin, issued through Inter Protocol, plays a crucial role in Agoric’s orchestration by serving as a stable medium of exchange and collateral within the ecosystem. This facilitates seamless transactions and liquidity management across chains, making it easier for users to move assets and unlock value within a unified environment.



The BLD token is equally important within this framework. As Agoric’s native token, BLD supports network security through staking and incentivizes active participation in the governance process. This is critical for adapting cross-chain orchestration to evolving multi-chain needs. BLD holders are important in shaping the economic and technical parameters of the ecosystem, voting on proposals that affect liquidity management, orchestration upgrades, and integration with new chains. This governance structure guarantees that orchestration solutions remain robust and aligned with the interests of the community, facilitating adaptive growth in the Web3 landscape.

Together, IST and BLD create a complementary system that supports the orchestration of liquidity and operations across chains, providing the foundational elements needed for a seamless and interconnected Web3 future.

Unlocking Futuristic Financial Innovations

With liquidity available across platforms, developers can build innovative financial solutions within their applications. Orchestration enables one-click operations, such as asset transfers, staking, or swaps, making these processes appear as a single transaction and greatly improving the user experience.

Potential Application of Orchestration Across Ecosystems

Agoric’s orchestration technology, initially tailored for the Cosmos ecosystem, demonstrates remarkable versatility, extending its capabilities across various ecosystems, including EVM-based and non-EVM platforms, sidechains, and Layer-2 rollups. This adaptability contributes to simplifying the fragmented landscape of multi-chain operations.

For example, Agoric’s orchestration proves invaluable in streamlining DeFi operations across platforms like Elys Network and Calypso. These networks benefit from Agoric’s ability to simplify cross-chain staking and liquidity management, allowing users to stake across any IBC-enabled chain from various starting tokens, such as ETH or SOL, in a single streamlined step​.

Agoric also has partnered with Native, a BTC scalability solution to bring Bitcoin assets to the Cosmos blockchain. The partnership will see Agoric Orchestration manage complex workflows within the Native platform to allow users to easily swap their BTC assets on Cosmos, enabling a frictionless native Bitcoin experience.

Beyond DeFi, Agoric’s technology is revolutionizing interactions within gaming economies and NFT marketplaces. By reducing the friction typically associated with multi-chain asset transfers, Agoric enables a more straightforward and engaging user experience, boosting broader adoption and deeper integration of decentralized applications across different blockchain ecosystems​.

Furthermore, the Orchestration API’s programmability allows for improved features such as asynchronous multi-block execution and built-in timers. These functionalities allow developers to build sophisticated, long-lived smart contracts that can automate complex tasks, from financial applications like automated loans and staking to decentralized identity management systems​.

This range of uses shows how orchestration is making Web3 more connected and easier to navigate. By bridging different blockchain networks, it’s helping to build a more integrated and accessible decentralized ecosystem.

Conclusion

Cross-chain orchestration is essential for the next wave of Web3 applications, from DeFi to gaming, promising more integrated and user-centric experiences.



Platforms like Agoric lead the way, using technologies such as Hardened JavaScript, IBC, and the integration of IST and BLD tokens to deliver a secure and adaptive orchestration framework. By aligning incentives, managing liquidity across chains, and simplifying multi-step processes into seamless, one-click operations, Agoric’s approach lays the groundwork for a truly interconnected and accessible digital future.



As we progress, it will be important to address the limitations of fragmented multi-chain systems, paving the way for a more unified digital future.