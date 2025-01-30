Why Modern Professionals Are Drawn to Software Development

Advanced technology is taking over the world as we know it, dominating most modern industries and drawing in some of the top talent in the world. With new technology comes a demand for expertise in these fields and a demand for job placements in certain modern industries. It is because of this that so many people are looking to break into software development. Software development is on the rise, with many looking to gain an education on the subject or become an expert to advance their career. There are several ways that this can be done, thanks to growing programs for learning professionals across the country.

Today, it is possible to become a trained software developer in just 10 months. There is no requirement for a background in software or computer science, and the learning materials are now more accessible than ever. For thousands of students across the United States, there is a new and improved way to secure job placement and hands-on experience in the field.

The impact of software development

Software development is the art and science of creating, designing, and deploying software for several different purposes. The growth of this industry in recent years has been tremendous, with both global and national growth in several areas. Texas currently leads the US, followed closely by New York and Virginia. In fact, 20% of the overall annual growth of software development can be attributed to the uptick in efforts in New York alone. Software touches every aspect of our lives, from apps to APIs, to credit cards and bank accounts. It even has a hand in important industries like automotive, finance, medicine, architecture, and biomechanics.

Thanks to the ever-expanding roster of new programs, such as getting an MS in Software Development in 10 months, the path to becoming a software developer is now more accessible than ever before. Accomplishing these programs is similar to a traditional degree as they can be financed through FAFSA filing and financial aid opportunities. However, unlike traditional master’s programs, there is no requirement for a computer science background, and students have the choice to complete the degree in person or online. Learners will also get the chance to connect with program facilitators who prioritize the job search process and can stray from strictly academic learning that often characterizes traditional schooling.

The benefits of modern software development programs

The new programs available are raising a new generation of software developers, offering an abundance of perks to draw curious professionals to this booming field. With a 1:1 mentorship and peer ratio, individualized learning is prioritized. Professionals can sharpen their problem-solving skills and research capabilities with the necessary resources at their disposal. They will also graduate with the ability to think, create, and thrive in a fast-paced, multifaceted environment to drive solution-driven results. Participants will also be able to take advantage of a collaborative learning environment and project-based work to ensure that the work is relevant to the student’s professional life and goals.

Part of the program is the creation of a portfolio that designated mentors then use to provide aggressive job search support. This portfolio shows hiring managers that the learners are able to take on new challenges, research relevant topics, experiment with new technology, apply new skills, test new solutions, and evaluate the results. This comprehensive process that is taught in hands-on lab time equips software developers with the future of their role. Instructors are considered mentors, not teachers, reshaping the experience to mimic a professional development opportunity, not more school. Additionally, learners are given the chance to determine their own destiny with tailored tracts for specific interests and needs.

Accelerated learning and career outcomes

These programs are equivalent to 2-3 years of hands-on experience in the field and effectively simulate a work week with the recommended commitment level. Participants can reap the benefits of 36 credits of software development education in just ten months, offering everything one needs to succeed in the field. Recruiters from around the country eagerly anticipate these graduating classes, as seamless job placements are abundant. In fact, notable alumni hold successful careers at leading firms like Samsung, Meta, Amazon and Citibank.

Summing up

For those looking to take their career to the next level or to start fresh in a new and growing industry, the time is now to get a proper education. Especially as the job market continues to become more competitive for tech professionals, having a degree in software development can be the leg up that one may need to achieve one’s goals and stand out during the hiring process.