Why Manufacturing Companies Need Technical Translators

There comes a time when companies wish they’d paid more attention to creating perfect translations of important documents. They suddenly have issues with a product in a foreign market because of the manual or an influx of foreign workers who can’t understand the training literature. Then, as the company expands further and does important international deals, it hits another brick wall with monolingual reports and contracts. It doesn’t have to be that way. Companies reliant on technical translations within manufacturing sectors can call on expert help.

Who Can Benefit From Manufacturing Translations?

The short answer is any industry that relies on technical documents in any form and has to share those between foreign markets or non-native users. If you’ve struggled with miscommunications or a lack of information in certain languages, professional services can help. You could be dealing with transportation and complex designs in the automotive or aviation industries or perhaps detailed technical products with sophisticated electronics, mechanisms, or chemical elements. Even those dealing with software and consumer products will have crucial documents to translate.

Regardless of the industry you’re in, you can find that translation services have the power to help everyone in some way. Effective translations of company documents can bring everyone from different markets and regions together and make information clearer for non-native employees. Beyond that, well-written translations for customer literature and documents keep buyers from all over the globe on a level playing field. Here are some of the many ways you can use expert translation services for manufacturing companies.

10 Ways That Technical Translators Can Help Manufacturers

1) Product Descriptions

A lot of the different translations for manufacturing companies relate to the needs of consumers. For example, every customer searching for a product online, regardless of their location, should have the same product specifications. Detailed translations ensure that foreign customers aren’t misled over product features and capabilities.

2) Product Catalogs

Similarly, translators can put in their time and effort to build extensive catalogs of products, either online or in physical form, to help customers see everything that’s available. The availability of product information and the number of listings should be the same as in English-speaking markets, where appropriate, to show the same level of respect.

3) Product User Guides

When these customers in foreign markets choose the product they want, they need to know how to use it safely and effectively. Again, it’s all about providing the same level of service and consideration as you would with any English-speaking customer. Multilingual user guides in the US also help with inclusivity as they appeal to families where English may be a second language.

4) Warranties

It’s also important that customers have access to a full translation of their product’s warranty. This could be incredibly influential for those dealing with medical devices or anything that could cause harm through improper use. Companies can’t be seen to be neglecting the rights of foreign users via a mistranslated or non-existent warranty in those regions.

5) Legal Terms Of Service

Alongside the warranty, there may also be some important terms of service. Users who unknowingly violate those rights could lose the chance to continue to use a service and suffer as a result. If this was all down to a lack of guidance or a miscommunication of the terms, that’s on you as the service provider. A skilled translator can help you with the fine print to prevent this from happening.

6) Employee Contracts

It’s not just customers who can benefit here. Employees coming over to work for your company from overseas may need some help understanding their contracts. They deserve to have all the same clauses and details written out in their native language before signing on the dotted line. This transparency upfront could help you avoid issues later on.

7) Employee Training Manuals

Once those employees are signed on and ready to get to work, they may need access to training manuals and other literature. They may need to know how to operate certain machinery or how to stay compliant with the regulations of the company. A well-written translation of your comprehensive manuals will show them everything they need to know.

8) Legal Documents For Shareholders

Then, there are all the legal documents your company may have access to that other parties may need to see. These documents could relate to all kinds of situations where shareholders, employees, directors, and more all need to be aware of the situation. Legal documents are complicated enough in their original language without the risk of mistranslations. So, make sure you get expert help translating documents to the letter.

9) Patents

Similarly, you’ll want to make sure that the wording on any patents and other legal documentation for product designs is above board. You don’t want to find that by mistranslating something on a secondary copy, or else you violate a clause and open up a loophole. Don’t assume that won’t happen. Keep all your patents watertight by putting them in the hands of expert translation services.

10) Information For Research And Development

Finally, there are all the reports and documents that go out to your research and development teams. Companies working over multiple regions may have market research in one language, product details in another, and a lot of reports in English tying it all together. Full translations of all these documents in all necessary languages can improve cohesion and understanding as a project progresses.

Find Quality Technical Translators Today

Technical translation is a job that requires time, attention to detail, and, above all, expertise in the given language. You need to be sure your team members, stakeholders, and clients get the best documents possible to help them feel included. The care and accuracy within these expertly created translations could help you strengthen your relationship and reputation. Don’t try to take shortcuts when there are fluent and highly-trained translators ready to take on your documents. Find someone you can trust time and time again to ensure no important documents are ever mistranslated again.