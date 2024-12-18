Why Legal Help Matters After a Car Accident in NYC

From fender benders to devastating crashes, car accidents in New York can have lingering physical, emotional, and financial implications.

Car accidents involve a host of legal challenges. Collecting evidence, valuing a claim, determining fault, negotiating settlements with insurance companies, and understanding New York personal injury laws can be overwhelming without proper legal help.

One of your first steps after a crash should be to contact a New York car accident lawyer to set up an initial consultation. During the initial meeting, the lawyer can help you determine whether you have a valid case to pursue.

New York has specific laws and regulations governing car accidents, and understanding your rights can help you navigate the intricate process effectively. The legal system can be complicated and overwhelming to navigate, especially for accident victims not familiar with New York personal injury laws.

Accident victims have to deal with insurance companies, mounting medical bills, and long recovery periods.

An Experienced Car Accident Lawyer Can Help You Understand New York Insurance Laws

New York is a no-fault insurance state. Your insurance company will cover the costs of your car accident regardless of who is at fault. Drivers in New York must carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage. This protection covers medical costs and lost wages due to injuries from an accident.

Click on the link below to learn all about New York auto insurance requirements:

https://dmv.ny.gov/insurance/insurance-requirements

An injured victim may file a lawsuit against the at-fault driver for additional compensation in cases with severe injuries and medical costs exceeding the coverage limits.

New York liability coverages do not cover property damage to your car.

It is crucial to seek expert legal help even if you’re dealing with your own insurance company.

Profit-driven insurance companies don’t always offer fair and just settlements and might try to settle for less than you deserve.

A car collision lawyer will review your insurance policy and help you understand its details.

The lawyer will ensure you get all the benefits stipulated in your policy.

The lawyer will also determine if your case is eligible to go beyond the no-fault system.

If you are eligible to file a lawsuit, your lawyer will build a robust case against the other driver and try to secure a favorable verdict in court.

An Experienced Car Accident Lawyer can Help Determine If You Have A Valid Claim To Pursue

Not all accident injuries result in a valid claim.

A lawyer can help you understand the specific requirements of a valid claim and provide you with the knowledge you need to pursue legal action.

The first step toward determining if your claim is valid is to establish that the injury resulted from another party’s negligence and that it significantly impacts your life, physically and emotionally.

A lawyer can help demonstrate that the at-fault driver’s negligence was the cause of your injury and you suffered compensable damages.

The lawyer can help determine a justifiable amount of damages you can claim.

An Experienced Car Accident Lawyer can Help You Negotiate A Favorable Settlement

Well-trained insurance claims adjusters may attempt to take advantage of your vulnerable circumstances and offer a low settlement.

A seasoned car accident lawyer will prepare to hammer out a favorable settlement long before negotiations start. The lawyer will thoroughly investigate your accident. They will collect, organize, and preserve evidence such as medical records and bills, police reports, witness statements, and other critical documents.

Your lawyer will enlist the services of experts such as healthcare professionals, accident reconstructionists, life care planners, and economists to provide knowledgeable opinions to support your evidence.

Your lawyer will send a demand letter to the insurance company detailing the facts of the case, demonstrating the at-fault party’s liability, and demanding adequate compensation for your damages.

Insurance companies rarely agree to the compensation claimed in the demand letter. Your insurer may deny the claim and refuse to pay, or offer a low settlement. You may accept such an offer, negotiate further, or file a lawsuit after consulting your lawyer.

If you agree to settle, you must relinquish the right to file future potential claims.

An Experienced Car Accident Lawyer Can Take Your Case To Court For Trial, If Necessary

A lawyer will help you file a personal injury lawsuit if you reject the insurer’s settlement offer or if the insurance company denies your claim. The Statute of Limitations for filing a personal injury lawsuit is three years after the accident.

New Yorkers have three years from the accident date to initiate a civil lawsuit.

New York laws require plaintiffs to follow stringent procedural rules when filing a personal injury lawsuit in the state.

Contact A Car Accident Lawyer In New York

Experienced auto accident lawyers know how to deal with insurance companies and defense attorneys, making it possible for accident victims to secure a fair settlement within a reasonable timeframe.

If you or your loved one have suffered injuries in New York due to another driver’s negligence, you deserve fair and just compensation for your injuries and other damages.

Contact an experienced New York car accident lawyer to schedule a free case evaluation immediately.