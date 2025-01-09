Why Leading Beauty Brands are Embracing Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

More than 8 million tons of plastic waste enters the ocean every year, and this amount is rising every year. Scientists estimate that if current growth rates continue, there will be more plastic in the world’s oceans than there are all the fish in the ocean by 2050.

The beauty industry is one of the biggest culprits in this environmental crisis, producing about 77 billion pieces of plastic packaging each year. However, innovative solutions like molded pulp packaging are starting to reshape the industry. Many brands are reevaluating the materials they use to package their products. For some companies, adopting sustainable packaging solutions is an extension of their brand identity, which is to use only natural, sustainable ingredients in their products. For others, shifting to sustainable packaging and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes makes sense from a business and marketing perspective.

Consumer demand for sustainable beauty products

People have been using cosmetics and other beauty products for centuries. With the development of trade and commercial networks, beauty products began to be packaged in wood, glass and other materials in order to facilitate transportation. With the rise of the plastic economy in the mid-20th century, plastic packaging became the choice of many beauty product manufacturers.

In recent decades, however, consumers have become increasingly concerned about whether the cosmetics and beauty products they use are made from natural ingredients. Many consumers, especially millennials, are highly concerned about environmental issues. They prefer to buy products that contain only non-toxic ingredients and use sustainable manufacturing methods.

Many beauty brands are responding to this demand by adopting eco pulp packaging and other sustainable solutions. Some companies are actively working to make their products more sustainable, which means reevaluating every aspect of their products – from where the ingredients come from to the packaging they use.

Cosmetics brands, for example, are adopting a variety of environmentally friendly packaging, from packaging made using FSC-certified paper from well-managed forests, to packaging shampoos, deodorants and other beauty products in refill-able containers. Brands are also prioritizing zero (or near zero) waste by prioritizing minimalistic, recyclable, and compostable packaging.

In 2018, L ‘Oracimal and Quantis teamed up to form SPICE (Cosmetics Sustainable Packaging Initiative) to help accelerate the adoption of sustainable cosmetic packaging. The organization, which currently includes 25 global cosmetics brands and businesses in the packaging industry, aims to guide the development of sustainable packaging policies and advocate for packaging innovation. The body care brand Wild has launched reusable deodorant container, allowing continuous product use by simply replacing the internal refills. Moreover, their refill packaging is made from biodegradable sugarcane bagasse material.

Many beauty brands have adopted plastic-free packaging, and in 2019, the founder of a sustainable hair care brand launched Plastic-Free Beauty Day (June 17). The annual event educates consumers about the environmental impact of plastic packaging and other beauty industry waste and promotes the benefits of biodegradable packaging.

A good choice for sustainable packaging

Beauty brands already know that packaging can convey powerful messages about their products, as well as their brand identity and message. At first glance, sustainable packaging may not seem like a good fit for cosmetics and other beauty products, but “sustainable” doesn’t mean “cheap” or “bland.” Molded fiber packaging solutions can provide the appropriate appeal that beauty products convey – luxury, chic, unpretentious, etc. – while also providing consumers with the eco-friendly products they are looking for.

Many beauty brands are unsure how to choose the right sustainable packaging – both for the inclusion of the product and for shipping and shelving. Finding the balance between eco-friendliness and functionality can be a challenge. One packaging material that beauty brands should consider is molded fibers.

Molded fibers are made from recycled corrugated pulp, paper, or fast-growing natural fibers such as bamboo, bagasse, and reed. In addition to being sustainable from start to finish and producing a lower carbon footprint, molded fiber packaging solutions offer many benefits, including providing a smooth, premium feel and excellent drafting angles; Flexibility, durability and moisture resistance; It’s also cost effective. Molded fibers offer cosmetic brands the possibility of customization (shape, color, texture) to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the package and harmonize with the brand identity.

As more beauty brands begin to recognize the benefits of having consumers think their products are environmentally responsible, the push for sustainable packaging in the industry will increase. This means adopting alternatives to plastic and other environmentally unfriendly packaging will be a top priority.