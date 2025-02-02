Why Is Toncoin Price Falling? Shiba Inu Partnership in the Spotlight — BlockDAG Captures Traders’ Attention with 5% Cashback

Toncoin price has recently decreased to $4.80, influenced by increasing inflation and a reduction in burn rates which have affected the market dynamics. Concurrently, there’s rising excitement about a potential Shiba Inu partnership, with lead developer Shytoshi Kusama teasing a significant collaboration poised to transform the future of Shibarium.

The standout opportunity at present is BlockDAG’s revamped Affiliate Program. Offering a swift 5% USDT cashback, the program benefits both referrers and buyers immediately, establishing it as one of the most accessible and rewarding options in the cryptocurrency sphere. With a stunning increase of 2380% in BDAG coin value and continuous presale phases that see the price increasing, early involvement has become increasingly advantageous. As the demand grows, BlockDAG (BDAG) is affirming its position as a top crypto asset.

Toncoin Price Under Strain as Burn Rates Decline & Inflation Peaks

Toncoin price has dropped to $4.80, a significant 33% decrease from its peak last November. This decline coincides with an uptick in exchange inflows, with over 240,000 TON tokens moved to exchanges just this past week.

Simultaneously, the burn rate has notably dropped, with just 5,805 coins being removed from circulation on January 28—markedly less than the 15,000 from earlier in the month.

Additionally, inflation has reached 0.37%, the highest it’s been in almost half a year. Given these technical indicators, there are concerns that the Toncoin price may fall further to $3.78, a crucial Fibonacci retracement level, which could signify a potential 22% reduction.

Shiba Inu Partnership Poised to Influence the Crypto Market

Shytoshi Kusama has alluded to a Shiba Inu partnership that could significantly alter the Shibarium ecosystem. While the full details are yet to be disclosed, Kusama has indicated that this partnership will impact prominent projects such as SHIB, LEASH, TREAT, and BONE.

This potential partnership follows on the heels of Shiba Inu’s recent collaboration with Astra Nova, which was centered on Web3 gaming and AI advancements. Following this announcement, SHIB saw a 3.2% increase, with noticeable growth in activity from major holders.

As the community’s anticipation builds, there’s keen interest in learning how this Shiba Inu partnership will shape both Shibarium and extend its influence across the wider cryptocurrency environment.

Unlock 5% USDT Cashback Instantly with BlockDAG Referrals

BlockDAG’s newly updated Affiliate Program now provides an instant 5% USDT cashback, benefiting both those who refer and those who buy.

Consider this scenario: if someone purchases $50,000 worth of BDAG coins, both the referrer and the buyer are rewarded with $2,500 USDT immediately. This setup removes any delays, offering an appealing method for earning easily while participating in an expanding ecosystem.

Gaining instant USDT through the Affiliate Program is straightforward, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere. The steps are simple: log into the BlockDAG Dashboard, create a referral link, and share it across your networks and crypto communities.

Any purchases made through these links result in a 5% cashback in USDT (BEP-20) for both involved parties, without the need for paperwork, waiting, or complex prerequisites. This program is crafted to be simple, allowing anyone to join, regardless of their technical expertise or prior experience in cryptocurrencies.

Referrers are granted 5% in USDT right away, while buyers not only enjoy the cashback but also align themselves for potential future benefits by acquiring one of the top crypto assets. The growth trajectory of BDAG has been impressive, with its price jumping 2380% from $0.001 to $0.0248 across 27 batches. Over 18.3 billion BDAG coins have been sold, accumulating $191.5 million in funds that continue to increase.

With each advancing presale batch, the price of BDAG rises, rewarding those who participate early. The escalating demand highlights BDAG’s robust market appeal, solidifying its status as a top crypto asset.

The Bottom Line

Toncoin price is currently under stress, influenced by decreasing burn rates and growing inflation, which raise concerns about future declines. Meanwhile, the burgeoning Shiba Inu partnership is generating buzz, though the full extent of its impact is still to be determined.

BlockDAG is forging substantial opportunities for all participants. Offering an effortless way to earn through a 5% USDT cashback for each referral and purchase, alongside BDAG’s notable 2380% price increase, highlights the significant growth potential.

As the crypto presale stages advance, boosting prices further, and delaying could mean missing out on more substantial benefits. The Affiliate Program’s limited availability underscores that now is an opportune time to earn extra USDT while securing a stake in one of the market’s top crypto assets.