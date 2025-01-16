Why Is Shiba Inu Predicted To Drop Over 50% In 2025 As The Market Becomes Flooded With Memes

Shiba Inu has a difficult start to 2025, with forecasts of a 50% price drop as the memecoin market gets oversaturated. Although increasing competition and diminishing investor confidence threaten the future of SHIB, Remittix (RTX) emerges as an alternative, offering revolutionary PayFi payment solutions.

With strong expert projections of an 800% rise during the ICO and over 5,000% surge upon launch, RTX is quickly becoming the top choice for forward-thinking crypto investors.

Remittix’s Innovative PayFi Platform Simplifies Cross-border Payments

Conventional cross-border payments are often inefficient, causing frustration for businesses and individuals seeking simpler solutions. Remittix (RTX) addresses these challenges with its innovative PayFi platform, which streamlines global payments and eliminates unnecessary obstacles.

The platform offers a crypto-to-fiat system that simplifies costly and time-consuming transfers. Users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat and send funds to banks worldwide. This system eliminates foreign exchange fees and complicated procedures, providing transparency with a single flat fee.

Businesses can leverage the Remittix Pay API to accept cryptocurrencies from clients and settle payments into global bank accounts. This feature expands payment options, reduces chargebacks, and ensures security with tamper-proof transactions, building trust between businesses and their customers.

Security and transparency remain top priorities for Remittix. Its ecosystem is audited by BlockSAFU and SolidProof, ensuring robust and safe smart contracts. The liquidity pool and tokens are locked for three years, offering a stable investment space even in volatile markets.

The $RTX token is the backbone of the Remittix ecosystem, supporting governance, staking rewards, and earning opportunities. Holders can earn up to 8% APY, while VIP tier members enjoy as much as 18% APY and exclusive voting rights.

Currently priced at $0.0207 during its ICO phase, $RTX presents an affordable investment opportunity. With its innovative features and focus on transparency, Remittix is poised to reshape global payments and deliver significant value to its investors.

Shiba Inu’s Price Continues to Decline

Shiba Inu is experiencing significant market activity, marking a crucial historical moment. On-chain data reveals changes in investor behavior that could impact SHIB’s price trends. A shift among holders shows large wallets with over 77 trillion SHIB tokens merging into smaller ones. Wallets with one trillion to 10 trillion SHIB dropped by 20%, while smaller addresses with 1 billion to 10 billion SHIB grew by almost 9%.

The value of SHIB dropped 11% this week to $0.000022. The death cross pattern on the 4-hour chart indicates more future price drops. However, the increase in funded wallets highlights continued interest from new investors. If SHIB sustains a rebound above the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $0.000021, it could rise toward the next resistance level at $0.000023. Fresh buyers might also prevent a drop below $0.000020.

In a major ecosystem development, the Shiba Inu network is launching its meme coin, TREAT, today (January 14). Designed to boost utility and engagement across the network, TREAT has gained support from leading exchanges like KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitget, and MEXC Exchange. Some exchanges have even announced airdrops to celebrate the launch.

Gate.io will distribute 1,000,000 TREAT, KuCoin will airdrop 3,000,000 tokens, and Bitget will share 87,450,000 coins. This development indicates an expanding momentum within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which attracts more attention to the network’s projects.

Remittix’s Early Investors See Over 38% Return

Remittix (RTX) draws attention in the crypto industry because of its impressive ICO performance. Early investors have already seen a 38% return with the ICO having raised over $3 million thus far and projections indicate it might top $3 million by the end of the week. The growing excitement around Remittix highlights its strong appeal and promising future in the crypto market.

