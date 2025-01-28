Why Is Outsourcing To Professional Photo Retouching Service In Australia Beneficial?

Did you know that nearly 75% of online shoppers rely on product images to make purchasing decisions?

While raw photos can give a glimpse, they rarely capture the attention of potential customers. So to truly stand out, high-quality photo retouching is key.

However, finding the time to do detailed photo retouching can be challenging, especially when juggling other business tasks. The solution? Outsourcing it to the professionals!

But how do you find professional and reliable photo retouching services in Australia? Why and what should you look for in a trustworthy provider? Is it safe to send your product images for external retouching?

We know these questions can leave you uncertain. That’s why, this article will walk you through the process.

Why Outsource To Professional Photo Retouching Service In Australia?

Cost Efficiency And Scalability

Hiring an in-house team in Australia can be expensive, including the costs of recruitment, training, and necessary equipment or software for the staff.

In contrast, outsourcing eliminates these overheads, enabling businesses to focus resources on core operations.

This lets them quickly increase their retouching capacity and obtain competitive pricing without hidden charges. This flexibility makes outsourcing economical for small businesses and large enterprises.

Fast Turnaround

For eCommerce, when dealing with large volumes of images meeting deadlines is critical.

Professional photo retouching services like PixelPhant specialize in quick turnarounds without compromising quality and guarantee fast delivery, even for high-volume projects.

Their expertise and efficient workflows ensure timely delivery, allowing brands to launch marketing campaigns, product listings, or portfolios promptly.

Consistent Quality

Consistency in image quality is key to building a strong brand identity.

These service providers ensure that all your images are accurately edited to align with your brand’s aesthetic, from color correction to blemish removal and background replacements.

Dedicated Support

Outsourcing to professional services often includes access to dedicated customer support.

This ensures your queries are addressed promptly and the retouching process matches your expectations.

Whether offering personalized support, understanding your specific requirements or keeping you updated throughout the project. Even if you need revisions or guidance on image optimization, their support team is readily available.

Choosing the Right eCommerce Photo Retouching Partner

Credit: PixelPhant

Outsourcing photo retouching services brings a host of advantages.

PixelPhant offers a package of services from basic to complex, including background removal, image editing, color correction, clipping path, masking, high-end photo retouching, and ghost mannequins.

Their basic photo retouching takes 1 to 2 minutes per image, while high-end retouching typically takes 15 to 20 minutes for complex images.

Basic retouching starts from $0.80 per photo with minimal work. While high-end retouching costs $3 or more per photo, reflecting the higher level of skill and time involved.

With years of experience in the niche and trusted by businesses worldwide for consistent quality and timely delivery, partnering with PixelPhant can be a game-changer in Australia.

