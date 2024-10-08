Why is gender diversity in IT important? “Enhancing Gender Diversity in the Workplace: Insights from Data & Measurement Expert Ekaterina Besedina”

Ekaterina Besedina, Data & Measurement Lead, is confident that businesses that prioritize gender diversity outperform their rivals and experience greater financial success.

As is known, there are significantly more men than women in IT, although the latter often do not lag behind in knowledge and skills. From our observations, this imbalance is even more pronounced in the field of Data Science, although women process data and build models just as well as men. Making the case for more women in data management leads us to question why companies should put a focus on gender diversity in this industry.

According to Ekaterina Besedina, Data & Measurement Lead at Google’s Dubai office ethical considerations and the pursuit of fairness are important, but she believes that promoting gender diversity in data management can bring about a wealth of practical benefits and positive results for organizations.

Ekaterina hails from Novokuznetsk, a town in southwestern Siberia, Russia. She has made significant strides in her career and now serves as the Data & Measurement Lead at Google’s Dubai office.

Origins of creativity

Ekaterina explains that society is evolving: daughters now receive not just dolls but also cars, and attend not only dance classes but also programming courses. Curiosity, inquisitiveness, and the knack for recognizing patterns are innate in women as much as in men. Hence, the attraction towards industries where these traits can be put to use is becoming inevitable for both genders.

She reflects on how her upbringing immersed her in the vibrant realm of advertising from a young age, thanks to her parents’ influence, particularly her father’s expertise in the field. Their shared love for creativity and innovation deeply impacted Ekaterina, igniting a desire to pursue a similar path. Surrounded by this creative atmosphere, she cultivated a profound fascination with the convergence of technology, artistic expression, and effective communication. This early exposure laid the foundation for Ekaterina’s successful career journey, where she continuously seeks to blend her passion for innovation with strategic approaches in the dynamic world of advertising and data management.

While her parents were immersed in the realm of print and traditional advertising, Ekaterina found herself captivated by the power of storytelling after witnessing the direct influence of their work. As technology advanced, new avenues for advertising emerged, offering fresh and innovative ways to engage with audiences. Despite her parents’ focus on traditional methods, they instilled in her the technical know-how necessary for success in evolving industries, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, creativity, and unwavering perseverance. This upbringing fostered a resilient and creative spirit within Ekaterina, propelling her towards a career that seamlessly merges the art of storytelling with cutting-edge technologies in the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and data management.

Ekaterina launched her advertising career in London, U.K. in 2013 at the Mediacom agency, honing her skills in digital media buying and campaign management. In 2014, she relocated to Moscow, Russia, further refining her expertise in paid mobile marketing at a local media agency before transitioning to a pivotal role with Httpool, an official Twitter reseller in Russia. Her diligent effort and unwavering commitment at this esteemed Twitter reseller culminated in her remarkable achievement as the recipient of the esteemed title “Best Account Manager 2017” amongst EMEA Twitter reseller offices, solidifying her reputation as a standout professional in the field.

Ekaterina thrived in her role overseeing the domestic retail apps client portfolio at Google. She adeptly offered strategic counsel to app clients, drawing on her proficiency in conducting internal audits and analyzing reports. Ekaterina also spearheaded the organization of the Retail App Summit for Domestic clients and led the charge in promoting Google Analytics 4 adoption in Russia. Furthermore, she tirelessly facilitated a series of #IamRemarkable workshops, empowering both Google Moscow employees and external clients alike.

But Russia is a traditional country. Female top managers do not always receive an objective assessment of their potential, and in many companies, all other things being equal, shareholders prefer to appoint male candidates to key positions. Sometimes, talented women managers find more opportunities abroad. So Ekaterina moved to Dubai. Her unwavering commitment to excellence resulted in well-earned promotions and accolades within a mere two years of joining Google.

Diversity equals increased productivity.

Research indicates that gender-diverse teams tend to exceed the performance and productivity of homogeneous groups. Leveraging the diverse skills and strengths that women contribute can significantly enhance companies’ efficiency and effectiveness in handling and interpreting data. Gender-diverse teams are also better equipped to grasp and cater to the requirements of a varied customer demographic, resulting in heightened customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ekaterina substantiates this viewpoint with instances from her personal background, asserting that the primary obstacle confronting the data management sector presently lies in adjusting to the evolving landscape of user privacy. Although certain advertisers might be inclined to employ unethical tactics to circumvent these shifts, the undeniable reality remains – there is no evading the imperative need to adhere to stringent privacy standards.

From the first wave of regulations to Apple’s latest privacy efforts, and now Google’s proactive development of the Privacy Sandbox, the terrain is continuously evolving. Adjusting to these dynamics is not merely crucial; it is essential for the endurance of companies operating in the realm of digital advertising.

The crucial factor is embracing change rather than resisting it. By actively staying informed, maintaining flexibility, and proactively seeking innovative solutions, as Ekaterina suggests, it becomes easier to navigate these challenges and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Adaptability to change

Ms. Besedina supports the belief that diverse teams bring forth a wealth of perspectives, ideas, and problem-solving strategies. When women contribute their unique insights and experiences, data management teams experience heightened creativity and innovation. This diversity of thought leads to more effective decision-making and the development of comprehensive solutions to complex challenges.

In her industry contributions, Ekaterina has created an advanced measurement approach bridging the gap between SKAdNetwork conversions and modeled conversions. Her exceptional results have established her as a leading specialist, highly sought after in her field. Ekaterina actively shares her expertise to facilitate entry into the industry, particularly for women.

Recognizing the need for a more holistic solution, Ekaterina devised a method to provide advertisers with comprehensive campaign performance insights while respecting user privacy. By integrating iOS SKAdNetwork data with modeled conversions, she enables advertisers to glean valuable insights without compromising user confidentiality. This approach not only ensures compliance with evolving regulations but also empowers advertisers to make informed decisions that drive results. Currently, achieving a balance between privacy and advertising performance relies on experimentation and innovation, laying the groundwork for an ethical and sustainable future.

Ekaterina emphasizes that adopting this new approach is not merely about following a trend but leading a movement toward ethical and sustainable advertising practices. This shift prioritizes user trust and fosters lasting relationships built on transparency and respect, going beyond mere compliance.

Spark innovation

It is evident that advocating for increased representation of women in data management goes beyond the noble pursuit of gender equality; it is a means of unlocking the comprehensive capabilities of varied teams to catalyze innovation, elevate performance, and establish enduring business prosperity. Prioritizing gender diversity within data management is not solely a matter of ethics but a critical strategic necessity for organizations aspiring to excel in the contemporary fiercely competitive environment.

When it comes to Ekaterina, her work results have demonstrated that women excel in data management just as proficiently as men, and in certain areas, they even outperform their male counterparts. In 2021, she demonstrated an impressive 17% growth in her advertising portfolio on Google from the previous year, showcasing her strategic skills and adaptability. Moving forward to 2023, despite facing numerous challenges and navigating through the evolving landscape of iOS campaigns, she managed to achieve a 6% increase in the advertising portfolio. This success highlights her resilience, problem-solving abilities, and her capacity to stay ahead of industry changes. Her consistent ability to drive growth and results underscores her exceptional professionalism and aptitude in effectively managing complex advertising initiatives.

In her pivotal role as the data and measurement lead, Ekaterina stands at the vanguard of introducing cutting-edge innovations that address the constantly evolving landscape of privacy regulations and technological advancements within the advertising sector. Her invaluable contribution to the company lies in her adeptness at navigating these intricate challenges, all the while ensuring that our advertising strategies remain not only efficient but also aligned with regulatory requirements. By championing these principles, Ekaterina is paving the way for a future where advertising not only delivers results but upholds the highest standards of integrity and consumer trust.